Williston police have arrested a 42-year-old man they say was the driver of a deadly hit-and-run crash late Monday evening.
One person was killed and two others were injured when Steven Rademacher hit them with his vehicle shortly after 9 p.m. Monday, July 29, according to a news release from the Williston police. The two people who were hurt were being treated for non-life threatening injuries.
Rademacher drove onto grass and then into an alley between Fifth and Sixth streets west, Sgt. Detective Dustin Celander of the Williston Police Department said Monday night. Rademacher left the area and was arrested several hours later.
The formal charges against Rademacher had not been filed Tuesday morning.