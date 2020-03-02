Formal charges are pending against a 24-year-old man accused of being involved in the death of a 40-year-old whose body was discovered Sunday in Williston.
The Williston Police Department responded to a call in the 500 block of Reclamation Drive around 11:30 p.m. Sunday, March 1, when they found the body of Benjamin Maxson, 40, according to a news release from the department.
Police have arrested 24-year-old Cody Hartman in connection with Maxon's death, Sgt. Detective Danielle Hendricks wrote in a news release. Formal charges are pending with the Williams County State's Attorney's Office.
Police have not released any further information about Maxon's death, and it was unclear Monday morning how the two men knew each other.
Maxon's death is the first homicide of 2020 and comes on the heels on a deadly year in Williston. In all in 2019, eight people were arrested in connection with a homicide investigation.