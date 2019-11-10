A shooting Sunday evening claimed the life of a 19-year-old and seriously injured another and police have arrested a 17-year-old in connection to the incident.
The teen was arrested around 4 a.m. Monday, Nov. 11, according to Sgt. Detective Danielle Hendricks of the Williston Police Department. He is accused of shooting Matthew York and Parker Haider around 8:30 p.m. Sunday night.
York died from his injuries and Haider was listed in critical condition.
Hendricks said more charges are likely to follow.
Williston police got a call about gunshots being fired behind Cashwise on 11th Street West in Williston, according to a statement put out by Sgt. Detective Caleb Fry with the Williams County Sheriff’s Office. Officers found York and Haider at the scene, which was the alley behind Cashwise.
The suspect was identified with a combination of witness statements and surveillance video, Hendricks said. The suspect and the two men who were shot knew each other, but police were still investigating a motive.
The name of the 17-year-old accused of the shooting has not been released. Under state law, juveniles older than 14 who are accused of murder, attempted murder, gross sexual imposition or attempted gross sexual imposition of a victim by force or by threat of imminent death, serious bodily injury, or kidnapping would have the case transferred to District Court after a hearing determining whether there is probable cause to support the charge.
District Court was closed Monday for Veterans Day.
Friends recalled York as someone who made friends easily and cared deeply about others.
“He was always a guy you could go to and talk to about things,” Jessie Yeager told the Williston Herald.
Safari Thiel, another friend, agreed.
“He just put everyone else ahead of himself and that was one of the great things about him,” she said.
She recalled that if York sensed one of his friends seemed upset he would ask them if they were OK and see what he could do to help.
“I just want to make sure people know more about him,” Thiel said.
The fatal shooting is the seventh homicide in Williams County in 2019 and the sixth in Williston.
In early April, Samuel Hamilton was arrested and charged with vehicular homicide after a crash that killed a 16-year-old Williston High School student. Later that month, the parents of a 1-month-old baby, Tank and Hannah McMillin, were charged with child abuse after the child died. Hannah McMillin’s charge was later upgraded to murder.
Less than two weeks later, 57-year-old Jay LePage died following an altercation outside The Shop Bar in downtown Williston. Justin Crites was arrested about a month later and charged with manslaughter.
In late July, police arrested Steven Rademacher and accused him of running down a neighbor with whom he’d argued. He was charged with murder.
In late August, Reginald Toussaint, 25, was accused of a fatal shooting outside the Days Inn on Ninth Avenue. He has been charged with murder.
In October, 25-year-old Rasul Jamal Ali Shaw Jr. was accused of stabbing Ricky Waitman, 24, to death. He has been charged with a single class AA felony count of murder.
The number of homicides in 2019 is the highest in more than a decade and possibly the most ever in Williston. The next closest year is 2013, when three people were charged with murder and one with manslaughter.