A 24-year-old man has been arrested and is being charged with manslaughter after his roommate was found dead Sunday in Williston.
Cody Hartman has been charged with manslaughter, a class B felony, in relation to the death of 40-year-old Benjamin Maxson, who lived with Hartman. The Williston Police Department responded to a call in the 500 block of Reclamation Drive around 11:30 p.m. Sunday, March 1, when they found the body of Benjamin Maxson, 40, according to a news release from the department.
Maxson and Hartman had gotten into an altercation where Maxson had swung at Hartman twice and missed, according to an affidavit of probable cause filed in Northwest District Court. Court filings do not state when the fight happened or offer a possible cause.
Hartman hit Maxson in the head at least once, then hit him in the head again when Maxson tried to get up off the floor, charging documents indicate. Hartman then left the room and went to his bed.
"Based on information gathered during the investigation, Hartman was aware that Maxson had not gotten up from the floor after the last hit and went to bed leaving Maxson on the floor," investigators wrote in the probable cause affidavit.
Police found Maxson's body in the same place it had fallen, court records state.
When police arrested Hartman, they found dried blood on him and injuries to his knuckles that matched having punched someone, according to court filings. Police also found blood on the floor where Maxson's body was laying and blood smeared on the walls nearby.
Maxon's death is the first homicide of 2020 and comes on the heels on a deadly year in Williston. In all in 2019, eight people were arrested in connection with a homicide investigation.
No bond hearing date for Hartman had been scheduled as of Monday afternoon.