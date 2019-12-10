A 17-year-old accused of shooting one person to death and wounding another in November was charged as an adult Tuesday, Dec. 10.
Ian Zachary Laboyd was charged with murder, a class AA felony, attempted murder, a class A felony, delivery of a controlled substance, a class A felony, possession of stolen property and tampering with physical evidence, both class C felonies.
Laboyd is accused of killing 19-year-old Matthew York in an alley behind Cashwise late on the evening of Nov. 10. He is also accused of wounding Parker Haider, also 19, in the same incident.
In an affidavit of probable cause filed in Northwest District Court Tuesday, Detective Sam Aide with the Williston Police Department wrote that Laboyd had arranged to meet someone behind Cashwise to sell them LSD. That person, accompanied by York, Haider and one other person, drove to the alley and waited for Laboyd.
The person who'd arranged to buy the LSD from Laboyd told police that Laboyd had taken the drugs from York, court records indicate. York and Haider waited outside the vehicle for Laboyd so they could get the drugs back.
Haider told police that he and York waited for Laboyd, who walked past them and then turned around, charging documents state. When Haider and York approached him, Laboyd started to yell something, took a step back and fired a .22-caliber pistol.
York and Haider were both shot in the chest. York died from his wounds.
After the shooting, Laboyd fled and was recorded on surveillance video ditching a pistol in a dumpster behind Taco Johns, Aide wrote in the probable cause affidavit. Police found a Ruger SR-22 pistol on top of a cardboard box in the dumpster.
Laboyd was arrested several hours after the shooting at his brother-in-law's home. His brother-in-law told police that he owned a Ruger SR-22 pistol and that it had been stolen, court documents state.
Laboyd is scheduled to have a bond hearing Wednesday, Dec. 11, and a preliminary hearing on the charges on Jan. 8.
York's death was the seventh homicide of 2019 in Williams County and the sixth in Williston.
- In early April, Samuel Hamilton, 28, was arrested and charged with vehicular homicide after a crash that killed a 16-year-old Williston High School student.
- Later that month, the parents of a 1-month-old baby, Tank and Hannah McMillin, were charged with child abuse after the child died. Hannah McMillin’s charge was upgraded to murder.
- Less than two weeks later, 57-year-old Jay LePage died following an altercation outside The Shop Bar in downtown Williston. Justin Crites, 26, was arrested about a month later and charged with manslaughter.
- In late July, police arrested Steven Rademacher, 43, and accused him of running down a neighbor with whom he’d argued. He was charged with murder.
- In late August, Reginald Toussaint, 25, was accused of a fatal shooting outside the Days Inn on Ninth Avenue. He has been charged with murder.
- In October, 25-year-old Rasul Jamal Ali Shaw Jr. was accused of stabbing Ricky Waitman, 24, to death. He has been charged with a single class AA felony count of murder.