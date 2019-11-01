The Williston police are asking for the public's help locating a 17-year-old Williston girl.
Lilly Danielle Williams was last seen on Thursday, Oct. 31, in Williston. Williams is 5-foot-6 and weighs about 160 pounds. She has blonde hair and blue eyes and was last seen wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt and pink and purple splattered leggings.
Williams might be driving a white 2004 Chevrolet Blazer with North Dakota license plate 480BTV.
Anyone with information about Williams whereabouts is asked to call the Williston Police Department at 701-577-1212.