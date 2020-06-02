Rumors and speculation about possible protests in Williston have prompted a response from local law enforcement.
Rumors began circulating Tuesday morning about a group of protesters coming to Williston. The Williston Police Department released the following statement regarding the rumors.
"The Williston Police Department is aware of demonstrations being planned for today at Harmon Park. We have been in contact with the organizers of said events and have had productive dialogue. We understand there is a great deal of concern amongst our community considering recent escalated violence and riots across the nation. We ask the citizens of Williston to not follow suit.
We fully support the 1st Amendment right to peacefully assemble. The Williston Police Department would like to remind all that the parking lot of Harmon Park closes at 9:30 p.m. and that all city parks close at dusk, approximately 10:30 p.m.
The Williston Police Department will not tolerate violence, property damage, threats or other criminal actions by anyone. We also ask that you show respect to your fellow citizens and community."
In response to rumors of other individuals coming to town, Williston City Administrator David Tuan told the Williston Herald that he was unaware of any outside groups or orders for the National Guard to mobilize.
"I think rumors are our greatest danger right now," Tuan said. "We are hoping not to attract their attention, but the more people talk, the more it elevates the profile to draw them in. Everything at this point appears to be local people."