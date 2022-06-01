Calling all artists! The City of Williston is seeking designs for light pole banners located along the 4th Street West Cultural Corridor.
The 4th Street West Cultural Corridor is located between Main Street and 2nd Avenue West in downtown Williston and is part of the state-awarded Urban Grant Program.
Last year, the City of Williston fixed sidewalks and installed street trees, new lighting, and curb bulbouts along the route. In addition, the parking lot behind Service Drug and other local businesses was resurfaced and new lighting installed.
The City of Williston is seeking creative and vibrant designs for 20 light pole banners to continue the transformation of this corridor and to introduce more public art to the downtown area.
Submissions will be received from now until Thursday, June 30, 2022, unless otherwise posted.
Designs must correspond with the theme of “Community Reflections,” and can be any form of 2D art, including photography.
Artists must be at least 16 years old and live within 75 miles of Williston. Only original artwork is accepted, and artists may submit up to three designs.
Colorful, active designs will receive higher consideration and if the design is to include text, it must be incorporated.
Designs must not:
Have been sold or reproduced in any way.
Be offensive or contain representation of traffic signals or signs.
Include any breach of intellectual property, trademarks, brands, images of illegal activity, etc.
Advertise or promote business, product, or viewpoint.
The City and the 4th Street West Cultural Corridor Committee will work with selected artists to finalize artwork and sizing for the banners. Banners are 36-inches by 18-inches with a 2-inch banner pole sleeve on the top and bottom.