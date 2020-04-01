Wednesday, being April 1, was April Fool’s Day. It was also Census Day, and that’s no joke for North Dakota. The census will determine for the next 10 years how much federal funding North Dakota gets. This includes funding for roads, schools, health care, and more.
For each person North Dakota fails to count, it will lose an estimated 19,100 for the 10-year period. That makes it imperative for the state to get an accurate count of everyone living in North Dakota.
This includes workers who may consider a different state as “home,” if those individuals spend a majority of their time in North Dakota. That means six months and one day or more.
Filling out the census does not affect where you register for driver’s licenses, hunting licenses, or other such things. It’s just an accounting of where people are spending a majority of their time, and therefore using public resources like roads and other services.
When you respond:
• Respond for where you live as of April 1 (Census Day).
• Include everyone who usually lives and sleeps in your home as of April 1, even if they are staying somewhere else temporarily. This includes relatives, friends, roommates and anyone else who lives and sleeps in your home most of the time — even children under age five and babies born on or before April 1, even if they are still in the hospital.
• Count college students where they live while attending school. If they live on campus in university/college housing such as dorms or fraternity/sorority houses, they will be counted by school officials and do not need to respond. However, if they live off campus in private housing or apartments, they should respond to the census on their own using their off-campus address even if they are currently staying elsewhere.
• Find additional answers about “Who to Count” at 2020census.gov.