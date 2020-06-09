Voters in Williams County rejected changes to its charter during the Tuesday, June 9, Primary Election, while voters in Williston Public School District No. 1 again voted down a bond for school building projects.

Unofficial results Tuesday night had 1,954 voters, or 47.90% for changing the charger to 2,125 voters or 52.10% against the changes. The proposal would have made numerous minor changes and also moved the county's Auditor and Treasurer positions from elected to appointed.

In District 1, the board had proposed a $10 million bond to address the needs of its existing, aging elementary schools. It also asked for approval to increase the amount it can levy for buildings.

In both cases, voters rejected the proposal. 

The bond referendum garnered 1,399 yes votes, or 46.32%, and 1,612 no votes, or 53.68%. The proposal to increase the district's building fund property tax levy took in 1,286 yes votes, 42.58%, and 1,734 no votes, 57.42%.

Results for the Williams County Public School District No. 8 school board race, where board President Dawn Hollingsworth is facing challenger John Kasmer, were not yet available Tuesday at 10:35 p.m.

Voters in Williston overwhelmingly approved continuing a $4 per residence fee for vector control services. There were 2,680 yes votes, for 90.17%, to 292 no votes, for 9.83%.

For the Williston Parks Board, there were three candidates on the ballot for two seats, plus a write-in candidate, Pat Irgens. John Liffrig took 1,559, or 32.65%, Michael Owens got 1,441 votes, or 30.18%, Kyle Harris got 1,381 votes, or 28.92% and all write-in candidates — election results didn't break out names — got 394 votes, or 8.25%.

We have full results from Williams County, including how the county voted in statewide races, in a table.

In the Republican gubernatorial primary, Doug Burgum and Brent Sanford took 82,413 votes statewide, to challengers Michael Coachman and Joel H. Hylden's 9,710, or a margin of 89.17% to 10.51%.

In the Republican primary for state Treasurer, Thomas Beadle had 52.17%, or 44,604 votes, to Daniel Johnston's 47.60%, or 40,694. The race was too close to call with 377 of 422 precincts statewide reporting.

There was a three-way race for the two spots in November for the nonpartisan Superintendent of Public Instruction. Incumbent Kirsten Baesler had 66,420 votes, or 54.14%, while Brandt J. Dick had 32,281 votes. or 26.31%, and Charles J. Tuttle had 23,663 votes, or 19.29%.

In the Democratic-NPL primary for Congress, Zach Raknerud faced off against Roland Clifford Riemers. Raknerud took 18,771 votes, or 62.40% to Riemers' 11,041 votes, or 36.70%.

Williams County election results

PartyName PartyCode RaceName AreaNum Candidate CandidateVotes CandidatePercentage
Republican REP Representative in Congress Kelly Armstrong 3461 99.88%
Republican REP Representative in Congress write-in 4 0.12%
Democratic-NPL DEM Representative in Congress Zach Raknerud 303 57.17%
Democratic-NPL DEM Representative in Congress Roland Clifford Riemers 225 42.45%
Democratic-NPL DEM Representative in Congress write-in 2 0.38%
Libertarian LIB Representative in Congress Steven James Peterson 25 100.00%
Libertarian LIB Representative in Congress write-in 0 0.00%
Republican REP State Senator District 02 David S Rust 1493 99.60%
Republican REP State Senator District 02 write-in 6 0.40%
Democratic-NPL DEM State Senator District 02 write-in 23 100.00%
Libertarian LIB State Senator District 02 write-in 2 100.00%
Republican REP State Representative District 02 Bert Anderson 1351 50.75%
Republican REP State Representative District 02 Donald Longmuir 1307 49.10%
Republican REP State Representative District 02 write-in 4 0.15%
Democratic-NPL DEM State Representative District 02 write-in 28 100.00%
Libertarian LIB State Representative District 02 write-in 2 100.00%
Republican REP Governor and Lt. Governor Doug Burgum and Brent Sanford 3377 90.88%
Republican REP Governor and Lt. Governor Michael Coachman and Joel H Hylden 336 9.04%
Republican REP Governor and Lt. Governor write-in 3 0.08%
Democratic-NPL DEM Governor and Lt. Governor Shelley Lenz and Ben Vig 537 99.63%
Democratic-NPL DEM Governor and Lt. Governor write-in 2 0.37%
Libertarian LIB Governor and Lt. Governor DuWayne Hendrickson and Joshua Voytek 25 100.00%
Libertarian LIB Governor and Lt. Governor write-in 0 0.00%
Republican REP State Auditor Joshua C Gallion 3345 99.88%
Republican REP State Auditor write-in 4 0.12%
Democratic-NPL DEM State Auditor Patrick Hart 534 100.00%
Democratic-NPL DEM State Auditor write-in 0 0.00%
Libertarian LIB State Auditor write-in 6 100.00%
Republican REP State Treasurer Thomas Beadle 1868 54.78%
Republican REP State Treasurer Daniel Johnston 1540 45.16%
Republican REP State Treasurer write-in 2 0.06%
Democratic-NPL DEM State Treasurer Mark Haugen 542 100.00%
Democratic-NPL DEM State Treasurer write-in 0 0.00%
Libertarian LIB State Treasurer write-in 4 100.00%
Republican REP Insurance Commissioner Jon Godfread 3369 99.85%
Republican REP Insurance Commissioner write-in 5 0.15%
Democratic-NPL DEM Insurance Commissioner Travisia Martin 534 100.00%
Democratic-NPL DEM Insurance Commissioner write-in 0 0.00%
Libertarian LIB Insurance Commissioner write-in 4 100.00%
Republican REP Public Service Commissioner Brian Kroshus 3372 99.94%
Republican REP Public Service Commissioner write-in 2 0.06%
Democratic-NPL DEM Public Service Commissioner Casey D Buchmann 533 99.81%
Democratic-NPL DEM Public Service Commissioner write-in 1 0.19%
Libertarian LIB Public Service Commissioner write-in 4 100.00%
Nonpartisan NON Superintendent of Public Instruction Kirsten Baesler 2312 56.71%
Nonpartisan NON Superintendent of Public Instruction Brandt J Dick 927 22.74%
Nonpartisan NON Superintendent of Public Instruction Charles J Tuttle 833 20.43%
Nonpartisan NON Superintendent of Public Instruction write-in 5 0.12%
Nonpartisan NON Justice of the Supreme Court Jon Jay Jensen 3790 99.63%
Nonpartisan NON Justice of the Supreme Court write-in 14 0.37%
Nonpartisan NON Judge of the District Court No. 2 Northwest Benjamen J Johnson 3781 99.42%
Nonpartisan NON Judge of the District Court No. 2 Northwest write-in 22 0.58%
Nonpartisan NON Judge of the District Court No. 3 Northwest Paul W Jacobson 3802 99.42%
Nonpartisan NON Judge of the District Court No. 3 Northwest write-in 22 0.58%
Nonpartisan NON Judge of the District Court No. 4 Northwest Robin Schmidt 3758 99.71%
Nonpartisan NON Judge of the District Court No. 4 Northwest write-in 11 0.29%
Nonpartisan NON County Commissioner By District Williams - District 2 Steve Kemp 746 98.68%
Nonpartisan NON County Commissioner By District Williams - District 2 write-in 10 1.32%
Nonpartisan NON County Commissioner By District Williams - District 4 David Montgomery 566 62.40%
Nonpartisan NON County Commissioner By District Williams - District 4 Bob Eynon 339 37.38%
Nonpartisan NON County Commissioner By District Williams - District 4 write-in 2 0.22%
Nonpartisan NON Director, Garrison Diversion Conservancy Williams Ward Koeser 3843 99.15%
Nonpartisan NON Director, Garrison Diversion Conservancy Williams write-in 33 0.85%
Nonpartisan NON Mayor Epping Trevor Bemis 11 78.57%
Nonpartisan NON Mayor Epping write-in 3 21.43%
Nonpartisan NON Commission President Tioga Drake McClelland 158 74.18%
Nonpartisan NON Commission President Tioga write-in 55 25.82%
Nonpartisan NON Council Member Epping Marci Damm 13 50.00%
Nonpartisan NON Council Member Unexpired 2-Year Term Epping Susan Shaffner 12 48.00%
Nonpartisan NON Council Member Epping Nancy Gantzler 11 42.31%
Nonpartisan NON Council Member Unexpired 2-Year Term Epping Debbie Sattler 11 44.00%
Nonpartisan NON Council Member Unexpired 2-Year Term Epping write-in 2 8.00%
Nonpartisan NON Council Member Epping write-in 2 7.69%
Nonpartisan NON Council Member Wildrose Karla Magnuson 20 48.78%
Nonpartisan NON Council Member Wildrose Sarah Herland 18 43.90%
Nonpartisan NON Council Member Wildrose write-in 3 7.32%
Nonpartisan NON Commissioner Ray Troy Kupper 88 45.13%
Nonpartisan NON Commissioner Unexpired 2-Year Term Ray Zachary Haase 87 46.03%
Nonpartisan NON Commissioner Ray Richard Liesener 85 43.59%
Nonpartisan NON Commissioner Unexpired 2-Year Term Ray Shilo Kilber 80 42.33%
Nonpartisan NON Commissioner Unexpired 2-Year Term Ray write-in 22 11.64%
Nonpartisan NON Commissioner Ray write-in 22 11.28%
Nonpartisan NON Commissioner Tioga Timothy Sundhagen 202 49.27%
Nonpartisan NON Commissioner Tioga Lawerance Maize 175 42.68%
Nonpartisan NON Commissioner Tioga write-in 33 8.05%
Nonpartisan NON Commissioner Williston Brad Bekkedahl 2469 54.30%
Nonpartisan NON Commissioner Williston Deanette Piesik 2053 45.15%
Nonpartisan NON Commissioner Williston write-in 25 0.55%
Nonpartisan NON Municipal Judge Grenora write-in 28 100.00%
Nonpartisan NON Municipal Judge Ray Michael Weyrauch 104 100.00%
Nonpartisan NON Municipal Judge Ray write-in 0 0.00%
Nonpartisan NON Municipal Judge Tioga write-in 69 100.00%
Nonpartisan NON Alderperson Springbrook Jacob (Jake) Smith 7 100.00%
Nonpartisan NON Alderperson Springbrook write-in 0 0.00%
Nonpartisan NON Alderperson Grenora write-in 60 100.00%
Nonpartisan NON Rural Fire Protection District Representative Grenora Kari Pittenger 48 96.00%
Nonpartisan NON Rural Fire Protection District Representative Grenora write-in 2 4.00%
Nonpartisan NON Park Board Member Grenora Park write-in 56 100.00%
Nonpartisan NON Park Board Member Wildrose Park write-in 21 100.00%
Nonpartisan NON Park Board Member Ray Park Lance Daniel 100 32.57%
Nonpartisan NON Park Board Member Ray Park Jeremy Becker 98 31.92%
Nonpartisan NON Park Board Member Ray Park Brent Bingeman 98 31.92%
Nonpartisan NON Park Board Member Ray Park write-in 11 3.58%
Nonpartisan NON Park Board Member Tioga Park William Fischer 202 60.48%
Nonpartisan NON Park Board Member Tioga Park write-in 132 39.52%
Nonpartisan NON Park Board Commissioner Williston Park John Liffrig 1559 32.65%
Nonpartisan NON Park Board Commissioner Williston Park Michael Owens 1441 30.18%
Nonpartisan NON Park Board Commissioner Williston Park Kyle Harris 1381 28.92%
Nonpartisan NON Park Board Commissioner Williston Park write-in 394 8.25%
Nonpartisan NON School Board Member Williston School District Laurie Garbel 2220 34.54%
Nonpartisan NON School Board Member Williston School District Heather Wheeler 2083 32.41%
Nonpartisan NON School Board Member Williston School District Cory Swint 2073 32.25%
Nonpartisan NON School Board Member Williston School District write-in 52 0.81%
Approval of Amended Home Rule Charter 53 - Williams Yes 1954 47.90%
Approval of Amended Home Rule Charter 53 - Williams No 2125 52.10%
To extend and approve the City of Tioga's existing Infrastructure Tax beyond its present expiration date, which would otherwise occur on December 31, 2020. Tioga Yes 174 71.02%
To extend and approve the City of Tioga's existing Infrastructure Tax beyond its present expiration date, which would otherwise occur on December 31, 2020. Tioga No 71 28.98%
Approval of minutes. Tioga Yes 237 95.56%
Approval of minutes. Tioga No 11 4.44%
Approval of Grenora Minutes Grenora Yes 53 94.64%
Approval of Grenora Minutes Grenora No 3 5.36%
Publication of City of Williston Minutes Williston Yes 2625 90.39%
Publication of City of Williston Minutes Williston No 279 9.61%
Ballot Title: Mosquito Control Charge; Continuation of $4.00 per month per occupied unit. Williston Yes 2680 90.17%
Ballot Title: Mosquito Control Charge; Continuation of $4.00 per month per occupied unit. Williston No 292 9.83%
Shall Williston Public School District No. 1 of Williams County, North Dakota, issue its general obligation bonds in the amount not to exceed $10,000,000, maturing within a maximum of 20 years Williston School District Yes 1399 46.32%
Shall Williston Public School District No. 1 of Williams County, North Dakota, issue its general obligation bonds in the amount not to exceed $10,000,000, maturing within a maximum of 20 years Williston School District No 1621 53.68%
Shall Williston Public School District No. 1 of Williams County, North Dakota, be authorized to increase its school building fund levy from ten (10) mills to twenty (20) mills Williston School District Yes 1286 42.58%
Shall Williston Public School District No. 1 of Williams County, North Dakota, be authorized to increase its school building fund levy from ten (10) mills to twenty (20) mills Williston School District No 1734 57.42%
Increase mill levy to 15 mills. Grenora Ambulance District Yes 49 70.00%
Increase mill levy to 15 mills. Grenora Ambulance District No 21 30.00%

