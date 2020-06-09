|Republican
|REP
|Representative in Congress
|
|Kelly Armstrong
|3461
|99.88%
|Republican
|REP
|Representative in Congress
|
|write-in
|4
|0.12%
|Democratic-NPL
|DEM
|Representative in Congress
|
|Zach Raknerud
|303
|57.17%
|Democratic-NPL
|DEM
|Representative in Congress
|
|Roland Clifford Riemers
|225
|42.45%
|Democratic-NPL
|DEM
|Representative in Congress
|
|write-in
|2
|0.38%
|Libertarian
|LIB
|Representative in Congress
|
|Steven James Peterson
|25
|100.00%
|Libertarian
|LIB
|Representative in Congress
|
|write-in
|0
|0.00%
|Republican
|REP
|State Senator
|District 02
|David S Rust
|1493
|99.60%
|Republican
|REP
|State Senator
|District 02
|write-in
|6
|0.40%
|Democratic-NPL
|DEM
|State Senator
|District 02
|write-in
|23
|100.00%
|Libertarian
|LIB
|State Senator
|District 02
|write-in
|2
|100.00%
|Republican
|REP
|State Representative
|District 02
|Bert Anderson
|1351
|50.75%
|Republican
|REP
|State Representative
|District 02
|Donald Longmuir
|1307
|49.10%
|Republican
|REP
|State Representative
|District 02
|write-in
|4
|0.15%
|Democratic-NPL
|DEM
|State Representative
|District 02
|write-in
|28
|100.00%
|Libertarian
|LIB
|State Representative
|District 02
|write-in
|2
|100.00%
|Republican
|REP
|Governor and Lt. Governor
|
|Doug Burgum and Brent Sanford
|3377
|90.88%
|Republican
|REP
|Governor and Lt. Governor
|
|Michael Coachman and Joel H Hylden
|336
|9.04%
|Republican
|REP
|Governor and Lt. Governor
|
|write-in
|3
|0.08%
|Democratic-NPL
|DEM
|Governor and Lt. Governor
|
|Shelley Lenz and Ben Vig
|537
|99.63%
|Democratic-NPL
|DEM
|Governor and Lt. Governor
|
|write-in
|2
|0.37%
|Libertarian
|LIB
|Governor and Lt. Governor
|
|DuWayne Hendrickson and Joshua Voytek
|25
|100.00%
|Libertarian
|LIB
|Governor and Lt. Governor
|
|write-in
|0
|0.00%
|Republican
|REP
|State Auditor
|
|Joshua C Gallion
|3345
|99.88%
|Republican
|REP
|State Auditor
|
|write-in
|4
|0.12%
|Democratic-NPL
|DEM
|State Auditor
|
|Patrick Hart
|534
|100.00%
|Democratic-NPL
|DEM
|State Auditor
|
|write-in
|0
|0.00%
|Libertarian
|LIB
|State Auditor
|
|write-in
|6
|100.00%
|Republican
|REP
|State Treasurer
|
|Thomas Beadle
|1868
|54.78%
|Republican
|REP
|State Treasurer
|
|Daniel Johnston
|1540
|45.16%
|Republican
|REP
|State Treasurer
|
|write-in
|2
|0.06%
|Democratic-NPL
|DEM
|State Treasurer
|
|Mark Haugen
|542
|100.00%
|Democratic-NPL
|DEM
|State Treasurer
|
|write-in
|0
|0.00%
|Libertarian
|LIB
|State Treasurer
|
|write-in
|4
|100.00%
|Republican
|REP
|Insurance Commissioner
|
|Jon Godfread
|3369
|99.85%
|Republican
|REP
|Insurance Commissioner
|
|write-in
|5
|0.15%
|Democratic-NPL
|DEM
|Insurance Commissioner
|
|Travisia Martin
|534
|100.00%
|Democratic-NPL
|DEM
|Insurance Commissioner
|
|write-in
|0
|0.00%
|Libertarian
|LIB
|Insurance Commissioner
|
|write-in
|4
|100.00%
|Republican
|REP
|Public Service Commissioner
|
|Brian Kroshus
|3372
|99.94%
|Republican
|REP
|Public Service Commissioner
|
|write-in
|2
|0.06%
|Democratic-NPL
|DEM
|Public Service Commissioner
|
|Casey D Buchmann
|533
|99.81%
|Democratic-NPL
|DEM
|Public Service Commissioner
|
|write-in
|1
|0.19%
|Libertarian
|LIB
|Public Service Commissioner
|
|write-in
|4
|100.00%
|Nonpartisan
|NON
|Superintendent of Public Instruction
|
|Kirsten Baesler
|2312
|56.71%
|Nonpartisan
|NON
|Superintendent of Public Instruction
|
|Brandt J Dick
|927
|22.74%
|Nonpartisan
|NON
|Superintendent of Public Instruction
|
|Charles J Tuttle
|833
|20.43%
|Nonpartisan
|NON
|Superintendent of Public Instruction
|
|write-in
|5
|0.12%
|Nonpartisan
|NON
|Justice of the Supreme Court
|
|Jon Jay Jensen
|3790
|99.63%
|Nonpartisan
|NON
|Justice of the Supreme Court
|
|write-in
|14
|0.37%
|Nonpartisan
|NON
|Judge of the District Court No. 2
|Northwest
|Benjamen J Johnson
|3781
|99.42%
|Nonpartisan
|NON
|Judge of the District Court No. 2
|Northwest
|write-in
|22
|0.58%
|Nonpartisan
|NON
|Judge of the District Court No. 3
|Northwest
|Paul W Jacobson
|3802
|99.42%
|Nonpartisan
|NON
|Judge of the District Court No. 3
|Northwest
|write-in
|22
|0.58%
|Nonpartisan
|NON
|Judge of the District Court No. 4
|Northwest
|Robin Schmidt
|3758
|99.71%
|Nonpartisan
|NON
|Judge of the District Court No. 4
|Northwest
|write-in
|11
|0.29%
|Nonpartisan
|NON
|County Commissioner By District
|Williams - District 2
|Steve Kemp
|746
|98.68%
|Nonpartisan
|NON
|County Commissioner By District
|Williams - District 2
|write-in
|10
|1.32%
|Nonpartisan
|NON
|County Commissioner By District
|Williams - District 4
|David Montgomery
|566
|62.40%
|Nonpartisan
|NON
|County Commissioner By District
|Williams - District 4
|Bob Eynon
|339
|37.38%
|Nonpartisan
|NON
|County Commissioner By District
|Williams - District 4
|write-in
|2
|0.22%
|Nonpartisan
|NON
|Director, Garrison Diversion Conservancy
|Williams
|Ward Koeser
|3843
|99.15%
|Nonpartisan
|NON
|Director, Garrison Diversion Conservancy
|Williams
|write-in
|33
|0.85%
|Nonpartisan
|NON
|Mayor
|Epping
|Trevor Bemis
|11
|78.57%
|Nonpartisan
|NON
|Mayor
|Epping
|write-in
|3
|21.43%
|Nonpartisan
|NON
|Commission President
|Tioga
|Drake McClelland
|158
|74.18%
|Nonpartisan
|NON
|Commission President
|Tioga
|write-in
|55
|25.82%
|Nonpartisan
|NON
|Council Member
|Epping
|Marci Damm
|13
|50.00%
|Nonpartisan
|NON
|Council Member Unexpired 2-Year Term
|Epping
|Susan Shaffner
|12
|48.00%
|Nonpartisan
|NON
|Council Member
|Epping
|Nancy Gantzler
|11
|42.31%
|Nonpartisan
|NON
|Council Member Unexpired 2-Year Term
|Epping
|Debbie Sattler
|11
|44.00%
|Nonpartisan
|NON
|Council Member Unexpired 2-Year Term
|Epping
|write-in
|2
|8.00%
|Nonpartisan
|NON
|Council Member
|Epping
|write-in
|2
|7.69%
|Nonpartisan
|NON
|Council Member
|Wildrose
|Karla Magnuson
|20
|48.78%
|Nonpartisan
|NON
|Council Member
|Wildrose
|Sarah Herland
|18
|43.90%
|Nonpartisan
|NON
|Council Member
|Wildrose
|write-in
|3
|7.32%
|Nonpartisan
|NON
|Commissioner
|Ray
|Troy Kupper
|88
|45.13%
|Nonpartisan
|NON
|Commissioner Unexpired 2-Year Term
|Ray
|Zachary Haase
|87
|46.03%
|Nonpartisan
|NON
|Commissioner
|Ray
|Richard Liesener
|85
|43.59%
|Nonpartisan
|NON
|Commissioner Unexpired 2-Year Term
|Ray
|Shilo Kilber
|80
|42.33%
|Nonpartisan
|NON
|Commissioner Unexpired 2-Year Term
|Ray
|write-in
|22
|11.64%
|Nonpartisan
|NON
|Commissioner
|Ray
|write-in
|22
|11.28%
|Nonpartisan
|NON
|Commissioner
|Tioga
|Timothy Sundhagen
|202
|49.27%
|Nonpartisan
|NON
|Commissioner
|Tioga
|Lawerance Maize
|175
|42.68%
|Nonpartisan
|NON
|Commissioner
|Tioga
|write-in
|33
|8.05%
|Nonpartisan
|NON
|Commissioner
|Williston
|Brad Bekkedahl
|2469
|54.30%
|Nonpartisan
|NON
|Commissioner
|Williston
|Deanette Piesik
|2053
|45.15%
|Nonpartisan
|NON
|Commissioner
|Williston
|write-in
|25
|0.55%
|Nonpartisan
|NON
|Municipal Judge
|Grenora
|write-in
|28
|100.00%
|Nonpartisan
|NON
|Municipal Judge
|Ray
|Michael Weyrauch
|104
|100.00%
|Nonpartisan
|NON
|Municipal Judge
|Ray
|write-in
|0
|0.00%
|Nonpartisan
|NON
|Municipal Judge
|Tioga
|write-in
|69
|100.00%
|Nonpartisan
|NON
|Alderperson
|Springbrook
|Jacob (Jake) Smith
|7
|100.00%
|Nonpartisan
|NON
|Alderperson
|Springbrook
|write-in
|0
|0.00%
|Nonpartisan
|NON
|Alderperson
|Grenora
|write-in
|60
|100.00%
|Nonpartisan
|NON
|Rural Fire Protection District Representative
|Grenora
|Kari Pittenger
|48
|96.00%
|Nonpartisan
|NON
|Rural Fire Protection District Representative
|Grenora
|write-in
|2
|4.00%
|Nonpartisan
|NON
|Park Board Member
|Grenora Park
|write-in
|56
|100.00%
|Nonpartisan
|NON
|Park Board Member
|Wildrose Park
|write-in
|21
|100.00%
|Nonpartisan
|NON
|Park Board Member
|Ray Park
|Lance Daniel
|100
|32.57%
|Nonpartisan
|NON
|Park Board Member
|Ray Park
|Jeremy Becker
|98
|31.92%
|Nonpartisan
|NON
|Park Board Member
|Ray Park
|Brent Bingeman
|98
|31.92%
|Nonpartisan
|NON
|Park Board Member
|Ray Park
|write-in
|11
|3.58%
|Nonpartisan
|NON
|Park Board Member
|Tioga Park
|William Fischer
|202
|60.48%
|Nonpartisan
|NON
|Park Board Member
|Tioga Park
|write-in
|132
|39.52%
|Nonpartisan
|NON
|Park Board Commissioner
|Williston Park
|John Liffrig
|1559
|32.65%
|Nonpartisan
|NON
|Park Board Commissioner
|Williston Park
|Michael Owens
|1441
|30.18%
|Nonpartisan
|NON
|Park Board Commissioner
|Williston Park
|Kyle Harris
|1381
|28.92%
|Nonpartisan
|NON
|Park Board Commissioner
|Williston Park
|write-in
|394
|8.25%
|Nonpartisan
|NON
|School Board Member
|Williston School District
|Laurie Garbel
|2220
|34.54%
|Nonpartisan
|NON
|School Board Member
|Williston School District
|Heather Wheeler
|2083
|32.41%
|Nonpartisan
|NON
|School Board Member
|Williston School District
|Cory Swint
|2073
|32.25%
|Nonpartisan
|NON
|School Board Member
|Williston School District
|write-in
|52
|0.81%
|
|
|Approval of Amended Home Rule Charter
|53 - Williams
|Yes
|1954
|47.90%
|
|
|Approval of Amended Home Rule Charter
|53 - Williams
|No
|2125
|52.10%
|
|
|To extend and approve the City of Tioga's existing Infrastructure Tax beyond its present expiration date, which would otherwise occur on December 31, 2020.
|Tioga
|Yes
|174
|71.02%
|
|
|To extend and approve the City of Tioga's existing Infrastructure Tax beyond its present expiration date, which would otherwise occur on December 31, 2020.
|Tioga
|No
|71
|28.98%
|
|
|Approval of minutes.
|Tioga
|Yes
|237
|95.56%
|
|
|Approval of minutes.
|Tioga
|No
|11
|4.44%
|
|
|Approval of Grenora Minutes
|Grenora
|Yes
|53
|94.64%
|
|
|Approval of Grenora Minutes
|Grenora
|No
|3
|5.36%
|
|
|Publication of City of Williston Minutes
|Williston
|Yes
|2625
|90.39%
|
|
|Publication of City of Williston Minutes
|Williston
|No
|279
|9.61%
|
|
|Ballot Title: Mosquito Control Charge; Continuation of $4.00 per month per occupied unit.
|Williston
|Yes
|2680
|90.17%
|
|
|Ballot Title: Mosquito Control Charge; Continuation of $4.00 per month per occupied unit.
|Williston
|No
|292
|9.83%
|
|
|Shall Williston Public School District No. 1 of Williams County, North Dakota, issue its general obligation bonds in the amount not to exceed $10,000,000, maturing within a maximum of 20 years
|Williston School District
|Yes
|1399
|46.32%
|
|
|Shall Williston Public School District No. 1 of Williams County, North Dakota, issue its general obligation bonds in the amount not to exceed $10,000,000, maturing within a maximum of 20 years
|Williston School District
|No
|1621
|53.68%
|
|
|Shall Williston Public School District No. 1 of Williams County, North Dakota, be authorized to increase its school building fund levy from ten (10) mills to twenty (20) mills
|Williston School District
|Yes
|1286
|42.58%
|
|
|Shall Williston Public School District No. 1 of Williams County, North Dakota, be authorized to increase its school building fund levy from ten (10) mills to twenty (20) mills
|Williston School District
|No
|1734
|57.42%
|
|
|Increase mill levy to 15 mills.
|Grenora Ambulance District
|Yes
|49
|70.00%
|
|
|Increase mill levy to 15 mills.
|Grenora Ambulance District
|No
|21
|30.00%