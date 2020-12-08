Voters in the two school districts that serve Williston voted overwhelmingly Tuesday, Dec. 8, in favor of a plan to create a larger unified school district.
Unofficial totals showed Williston Public School District No. 1, saw 2,527, or 86.6%, vote yes, while 391, or 13.4%, voted no. In Williams County Public School District No 8., 541, or 59.6% voted yes, while 367, or 40.4%, voted no. The results will be unofficial until canvassing is completed Friday, Dec. 11.
The plan will create a school district centered around Williston, with District 8 voting to transfer land to the Tioga, Ray and Grenora school districts in advance of the reorganization vote. The new district, which the two boards proposed naming Williston Basin School District No. 007.
The reorganization plan will take effect July 1.
Thomas Kalil, school board president for District 1, praised the result.
"I'm delighted," Kalil told the Williston Herald. "We put together a plan that put the best interest of the entire community first and the voters understood that."
Chris Jundt, school board president for District 8, said he was happy the community supported students. Jundt was elected to the board in a recall election in February, and one of the platforms he ran on was a possible reorganization with District 1.
"Definitely a real satisfying day today," Jundt told the Williston Herald. "The thing I was most pleased with was the voter turnout."
He noted that District 8's turnout of 908 was a record.
With the reorganization plan seeming to easily pass, an election for the new district's school board is scheduled for Wednesday, Dec. 16. There will be seven seats on the new board, with two members elected from outside the city limits of Williston and five elected at large.
The at-large candidates are Jundt, Kalil, Heather Wheeler, Cory Swint, Dawn Hollingsworth, John Kasmer and Chris Lind. Kyle Renner and Sarah Williams are running for the two seats from outside Williston.