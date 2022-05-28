Beginning Tuesday, May 31, 2022, the intersection of 9th Avenue West and 26th Street West will be closed for construction work.
A roundabout will be introduced to the intersection based on current traffic loads in the area and future traffic traveling in and out of Williston Square from the south.
In addition to the roundabout, 9th Avenue West will be extended through the Glenn Villas Mobile Home Park to serve as a primary route to and from the future Sanford Health property inside Williston Square.
Through its engineering consultant, Ulteig Engineers Inc., the City of Williston has worked with the owner of the Glenn Villas Mobile Home Park, Glenn Villas LLLP, and any impacted residents on relocation to other properties within the city. The City has also collaborated with and received project support from other neighboring properties in the project area.
Beginning at the stoplight, 9th Avenue West will be closed to through traffic, with access remaining open to Williston Trinity Christian School, and New Hope and Good Shepherd Lutheran Churches.
Local traffic into the Glenn Villas will remain available via 7th Avenue West and 11th Avenue West off 26th Street West.
For all through traffic, 16th Avenue East and Highway 2 will be the primary detour routes. Individuals are asked to follow the posted detour signs and to plan accordingly for delays due to construction.
Knife River is the contractor and Ulteig Engineers Inc. is the engineer and consultant for this project.
The intersection will remain closed until late August, weather permitting.