As of 3:00pm, May 11, 2022, Mr. Charles Bearstail has not yet been located. Search and Rescue operations continue, with a total of 175 square miles searched by land, air, and water.
Pending any new developments in the investigation being conducted by TAT Law Enforcement, search operations will continue for Mr. Bearstail in the area of highest probability/last known location, which is Lake Sakakawea west of New Town, ND.
There are 4 boat teams deployed on rotation out on the water daily, and ground teams doing daily visual scans of the lake surface and shorelines. Drones are also out supporting these teams. All boaters, fishermen, hikers, campers and those using Lake Sakakawea and Missouri River around the New Town and Four Bears area for recreational purposes are asked to be aware of their surroundings and to keep an eye out for any objects of concern that may be associated with Mr. Bearstail.
If anything is found or seen on the lake surface, shorelines, or seen on sonar, the public is asked to report it immediately to either the Incident Commanders Sitting Bear and Foote, Liaison Officer Baker, or by calling TAT Dispatch at 701-627-3617 or 911. Just as importantly, if possible and safe to do so, a visual should be kept on the object until search personnel or law enforcement arrive so the object can be retrieved.
Locating Mr. Bearstail is a high priority, but equally important is consistent advocacy for his family. We ask the public to continue supporting this search effort by sharing Mr. Bearstail’s Missing Person’s Flyer, monitor the EOC’s media pages for updates. This is an immensely difficult time for his family, and as such, we continue to ensure we keep his immediate family informed with search updates on a daily basis.
It is our intention to be committed to work hard on their behalf and utilize all resources available for Mr. Bearstail.
Search and Rescue Information:
Charles Hines Bearstail of New Town, North Dakota was reported missing by family to TAT Law Enforcement around 10:37 am on April 27, 2022.
Mr. Bearstail is described as a 64 year-old male, 5’10’’, 190 lbs., slender build, brown eyes, short silver hair, wears eyeglasses, Native American. He has been described as physically fit, and had a regular habit of engaging in outdoors activities, such as hiking, camping, kayaking.
His vehicle, a silver 2007 Chevy Silverado was found at the Four Bears Park Point on April 27, 2022. TAT Law Enforcement investigations has led to the possibility that Mr. Bearstail may have gone out onto Lake Sakakawea with his green kayak on or around April 24, 2022 during the afternoon or early evening hours.
Mr. Bearstail has not contacted family or friends since April 24, 2022. His cellphone was last in use until 11:15 am that day and in the Four Bears area near where his vehicle was found according to cellphone tracking.
A tribal initiated Search and Rescue Incident Response was immediately coordinated by the MHA Emergency Operations Center and an Incident Command Post for responding personnel established around 1:00pm on April 27, 2022. Around 1:45 pm, search operations began.
An area of focused search was designated around the Four Bears Park peninsula, Lake Sakakawea west of New Town (east and west shorelines) and South of New Town and areas north of Bear Den Bay. A Missing Person’s Advisory was issued by the MHA Emergency Operations Center at the request of TAT Law Enforcement, with a Missing Person’s Flyer and Wireless Emergency Alert (WEA) was sent out reservation wide on April 27, 2022.
Mr. Bearstail may be wearing a forest green collar sweater, and white or light grey colored pants. It is not known if he had any other items with him or if he was with any other individual. It is also not known if he was dressed for weather conditions at the time of his last contact, which were still considered hazardous due to the recent high impact blizzard in Western North Dakota.
TAT Law Enforcement requested a Silver Alert be sent out statewide for Mr. Bearstail in the afternoon hours on April 27, 2022 and was denied by State Radio because Mr. Bearstail did not meet their Silver Alert criteria.
On April 27, 2022 A green kayak matching the general description of the kayak that Mr. Bearstail is known to have was found on the east lakeshore of Lake Sakakawea, about a mile south of the Four Bears Bridge.
On April 28th, 2022, an aluminum double paddle oar matching the general description of the kayak oar Mr. Bearstail is known to have found on the west lakeshore of Four Bears Point.
List of Responding Agencies: (22 as of 5/11/22):
Three Affiliated Tribes Law Enforcement
MHA Emergency Operations Center
TAT Fire Management
MHA Drug Enforcement Agency
Air Force Rescue Coordination Center
New Town Volunteer Fire Department
Bureau of Indian Affairs-Investigations
TERO
TAT Fish and Game
MHA DOT
Four Bears Casino Security and Surveillance
TAT Security
Burleigh County Water Rescue & Recovery Team
Mountrail County Sheriff’s Office
Mountrail County Emergency Management
North Dakota BCI
McKenzie County CERT
United States Attorney’s Office-District of North Dakota (T. Van Horn)
Parshall Segment Dive Team
Williams County Search and Rescue Boat Team
Valley Water Rescue
U.S Border Patrol
Supporting Agencies and Individuals: (8 as of 5/11/22)
Four Bears Segment North Segment
TAT GIS Department
Covid-19 Task Force
National Weather Service-Bismarck Office
McKenzie County Emergency Management
KMHA
Jordan Danks
MHA Chairman’s Office
Resources:
(3) Helicopters
(4) Boats
(3) Air Drones
(3) Cadaver K-9s
(2) Water Sonar Drones
(8) OHVs
(8) Division Search Teams totaling
(68) Field Personnel
(5) Command and General Staff
Incident Commander/Public Information Officer: Emily Sitting Bear, MHA Emergency Operations Center Director
Deputy Incident Commander: Marty Foote, TAT Law Enforcement Chief of Police
Liaison Officer: Heather Baker, BIA Special Agent