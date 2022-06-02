Splashpad

Maddie and Aiden Davis drenched at the Splashpad

 Maddie Davis | Williston Herald

The Splashpad at Davidson Park will be open to the public on Friday, June 3. 

The Williston Parks and Recreation District manages the Splashpad and it is free for everyone. To turn on the water and start the fun, just push the red button. 

Send us your photos! If you and your family get out to enjoy opening day, email pictures to mdavis@willistonherald.com for a chance to be featured in an upcoming edition. 



