Senator Kevin Cramer's staff will be in Watford City on Sept. 15 holding mobile office hours.
In an interview with the Williston Herald, Cramer explained that during his mobile office hours, his constituent services staff who are normally in the Bismarck office, travel to communities around the state to give better access to those in need of services- who may not be able to travel to Bismarck. At these mobile offices, Cramer says many issues are brought up including veterans benefits and immigration. He also said that it gives a great insight about trends, cultures, and other things he might not have been aware of that needs legislative attention.
“At the end of the day, it’s about making ourselves available,” Cramer said.
Cramer also said that issues brought to his attention through these mobile offices have directly led to legislative decisions. Off the top of his head he could think of several agricultural decisions that were made this way.
“If two people bring it up at one of these mobile offices, it’s likely 200 people have the same problem,” Cramer said.
Individuals from the Watford City area are encouraged to stop by the mobile office for help with disaster relief, veterans and Social Security benefits, Medicare difficulties, immigration issues, military records or medals, or assistance with federal agencies.