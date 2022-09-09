Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

A receipt was sent to your email.

OK

Senator Kevin Cramer's staff will be in Watford City on Sept. 15 holding mobile office hours. 

In an interview with the Williston Herald, Cramer explained that during his mobile office hours, his constituent services staff who are normally in the Bismarck office, travel to communities around the state to give better access to those in need of services- who may not be able to travel to Bismarck. At these mobile offices, Cramer says many issues are brought up including veterans benefits and immigration. He also said that it gives a great insight about trends, cultures, and other things he might not have been aware of that needs legislative attention.



Tags

Load comments