Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

A receipt was sent to your email.

OK

The following schools have announced the following plans for Tuesday, April 26:

  • Lewis & Clark, Rickard, Hagan, McVay, Wilkinson, Bakken, ASB Innovation Academy, WMS, Del Easton, WHS and Missouri Ridge: School will be back in session tomorrow, April 26th.
  • Round Prairie and Garden Valley: These schools will remain closed until electricity has been restored. We will continue to update parents daily.

If you have a school announcement to add to this, let us know and we'll update the list as new information becomes available.



Tags

Load comments