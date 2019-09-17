Formal charges are pending against a 30-year-old man who police say was involved in a domestic assault, then barricaded himself in a house when police arrived.
Mark Randall Sveen was arrested Tuesday, Sept. 17, after an hourslong standoff in a residential neighborhood that led to several schools going into lockdown as a precaution.
Police were called to the 1600 block of Eighth Avenue West around 6:14 a.m. for a report of a domestic assault, according to Sgt. Detective Danielle Hendricks with the Williston police. Officers were able to get the person they said was the victim of the domestic assault out of the home, but Sveen refused to come out.
The Williams County SWAT and Northwest Crisis Negotiations teams both helped to get Sveen out of the residence, Hendricks said.
In a statement released on social media, Williston Public School District 1 said the following:
"As a precautionary measure, Wilkinson Elementary, Bakken Elementary, Williston Middle School and District Office will be instituting a Lockout due to an incident happening in proximity to all three buildings. We have no reason to believe students are in danger, as this incident is taking place in a residential neighborhood."
Sveen was arrested on an outstanding warrant, and formal charges are related to Tuesday's incident are pending.