A package that led to police shutting down streets in Williston ended up containing personal items and was not dangerous.
Police were called to the 100 block of Sixth Street West when someone reported a suspicious package just before 3:30 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 25, according to a news release from the Williston Police Department.
"The suspicious package was investigated and found to contain personal items," a news release from the Williston Police Department read. "The Williston Police Department believes that this is an isolated incident and have no reason to believe that there is an active danger to the community."