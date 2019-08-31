Williston police are searching for a man they believe might be connected to a fatal shooting late Friday evening.
According to a news release, police are looking for Reginald Toussaint, described as an African American man who is 5-foot-11 and weighs 175 pounds. No description of a possible outfit was released,
Police are looking for Toussaint in relation to a death that happened late Friday, Aug. 30. Officers were called to the Days Inn and Suites in the 1500 block of Ninth Avenue NW just before 10:30 p.m. Friday for a report of a fight. As a result of the fight, one man was shot and died a short time later.
The name of the man who was killed was not released Saturday.
Police cautioned the public not to approach Toussaint if they see him. Instead, they're asked to call the Williston Police Department at 701-577-1212 or their local law enforcement agency.
The death is the fifth homicide so far in 2019.
In early April, Samuel Hamilton was arrested and charged with vehicular homicide after a crash that killed a 16-year-old Williston High School student. Later that month, the parents of a 1-month-old baby, Tank and Hannah McMillin, were charged with child abuse after the child died. Hannah McMillin's charge was later upgraded to murder.
Less than two weeks later, 57-year-old Jay LePage died following an altercation outside The Shop Bar in downtown Williston. Justin Crites was arrested about a month later and charged with manslaughter.
In late July, police arrested Steven Rademacher and accused him of running down a neighbor with whom he'd argued. He was charged with murder.