A 25-year-old man has been charged with murder after police say he stabbed and killed another man late Monday, Sept. 30.
Police were called to the 1700 block of 14th Avenue West around midnight on Tuesday, Oct. 1, for a report of a stabbing, according to a news release from the Williston Police Department. When officers arrived, they found the body of a man police have identified as Ricky Waitman, 24.
Rasul Jamal Ali Shaw Jr., 25, was arrested at a nearby apartment. He has been charged with a single class AA felony count of murder.
Waitman had been stabbed once in the head, once in the abdomen and had what appeared to be a defensive wound on his hand, according to an affidavit of probable cause filed in Northwest District Court. Witnesses told police that Waitman and Shaw had been hanging out earlier in the evening, and that shortly before the stabbing, Waitman was inside an apartment and Shaw was in the hallway shouting.
Waitman went into the hallway and a short time later, people in the apartment heard loud noises from the hallway. They saw Shaw on top of Waitman, moving his hand in a stabbing motion toward Waitman, charging documents indicate.
Investigators wrote that witnesses heard Waitman shout, "You stabbed me!" before Shaw left the building.
Officers found Shaw in an apartment building in the 1500 block of Bison Drive a short time later, court records state. A search of his apartment turned up clothing stained with blood, as well.
Sgt. Detective Danielle Hendricks said the investigation is still ongoing and police are still establishing a reason for the altercation. No bond hearing for Shaw had been set as of Tuesday afternoon.
Waitman's death marks the sixth homicide in Williams County in 2019.
In early April, Samuel Hamilton was arrested and charged with vehicular homicide after a crash that killed a 16-year-old Williston High School student. Later that month, the parents of a 1-month-old baby, Tank and Hannah McMillin, were charged with child abuse after the child died. Hannah McMillin’s charge was later upgraded to murder.
Less than two weeks later, 57-year-old Jay LePage died following an altercation outside The Shop Bar in downtown Williston. Justin Crites was arrested about a month later and charged with manslaughter.
In late July, police arrested Steven Rademacher and accused him of running down a neighbor with whom he’d argued. He was charged with murder.
In late August, Reginald Toussaint, 25, was accused of a fatal shooting outside the Days Inn on Ninth Avenue. He has been charged with murder.