Williston police have named a 28-year-old man as a person of interest in a reported shooting Friday, July 10.
Police were called to an apartment building near the intersection of Main Street and Eighth Street West for a report of shots being fired, according to a news release from the Williston Police Department. No injuries were reported.
Police said Demario Hodge was identified as a person of interest in the investigation. Hodge also has warrants out for his arrest on other, unrelated charges. A warrant for contempt of court in Williston Municipal Court appeared to be open, based on a search of online court records.
Police did not release any other information about the shooting.
On Friday evening, officers with rifles formed a perimeter around the building. Other officers came in and out of the building occasionally.
Officers from the Williston Police Department, the Williams County Sheriff’s Office, Williams County SWAT Team and Northwest Crisis Negotiations Team on the scene Friday.
Around 11 p.m., the Williams County SWAT team began calling out to someone inside the building, telling them to come out with their hands up. A short time later, a loud explosion and flash came from the basement of the apartment building, and a second came shortly after that.
No arrests were made on the scene.
Police are asking anyone with information about the incident to call the department at (701) 577-1212.