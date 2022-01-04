Magical.
That was the one word that Clarence Sitter, the president of Medora’s chamber of commerce, used to describe the town he lived in for the last nine years, the town he’s raising his children in and the town he loves.
“Some people might say it’s mystical and there’s lots of words that people can choose (to describe the town),” he said. “But there’s just something that when you come to this community, that it just allows you to take a deep breath and you just start to relax. It’s like you’re transported to another time or another part of the world where all those outside influences—you seem to forget about them for a while.”
And so was the case.
One hour and 48 minutes wasn’t nearly enough time to explore Medora, North Dakota.
My fiancé and I left from Sidney to take the one-tank trip out there, and when we entered the town we were, as Sitter put it, transported to a different time.
The town seemed perfectly preserved, left untouched by time, and by looking at the old gas pumps and the buildings all decked out in wood walls or brick all of which lent to a western, vintage vibe, it seemed so.
However, Medora is far from an outdated gem.
Ella-Jo Corneil, the chamber’s trea- surer, greeted us outside at the Little Missouri Saloon and while we waited for Sitter she pointed out a few of the many picture worthy locations.
Or, as she put it, the Instagram spots.
Whether it’s the Teddy Roosevelt statue, the Musical stage at the amphitheater, the Medora sign, or inside the Little Missouri Saloon where dollar bills of all currencies and old ranchers’ hats line the walls and ceiling, the photo-worthy spots were everywhere.
When Sitter walked up to us, the tour began. For nearly two hours we walked the entire town while Sitter and Corneil spoke with admiration and pride about the many things their town offered.
And with each step there was a unique element that made Medora, Medora.
“There’s a lot to do here and we have so many people that return constantly,” Corneil said. “It’s really interesting. They’ll be like, ‘Oh I’ve been here so many times.’”
Corneil said there are people who visit Medora every year, some for more than 20 years all while bringing their children and eventually grandchildren.
She also said it’s a great thing to see people grow and change over the years.
One of the many things that keeps bringing people back is the sense of family Medora fosters, which all starts with the sense of community those working and living in Medora create.
For example, Sitter said every store has a unique inventory and Corneil said people are very good about checking with one another to make sure they don’t have the same things.
That’s part of the reasons why Medora has so many unique places like the Old Time Photo Shop that Corneil owns or the nut shop that brings in all different kinds of nuts from all over the world.
“We really do try to support each other,” she said.
Both Sitter and Corneil said that they and others in the community are not only proud of the town, but they’re also passionate about its success.
The sense of family and community isn’t the only thing that keeps people coming for more.
For instance, Medora is drenched in history that you can’t find in your typical history book.
Traces of Teddy Roosevelt, Harold Schafer and the American Dream line the streets and buildings, and Sitter said one thing the town tries to do is keep its history alive.
Museums, art galleries, shows, even placards that are stationed around the community that talk about the history of certain buildings or areas help keep the town’s culture and traditions alive.
“There’s just a lot of history that you can still see in this community that will put you back in time,” Sitter said.
Additionally, this summer, an audio tour will be available to help visitors guide their way through the town’s history.
Then, there’s the taffy, candy, ice cream, coffee and all other kinds of food the town sells at its various shops.
There’s also gift shops, a mini golf course, an acclaimed golf course (the Bully Pulpit Golf Course), the Burning Hills Amphitheater, the zip line, the Chateau de Mores State Historic Site, the Old Town Hall Theater, the Cowboy Hall of Fame, Perception, the oldest church in the state and that’s just to name a few things.
“We’re like any big town, but a small town,” Corneil said when talking about what the town offers.
Plus, in 2025 the Theodore Roosevelt Presidential Library will be open, something Sitter said is an opportunity Medora is lucky to have.
“People take a lot of interest in this place and we’re very blessed for that,” Sitter said. “This is one of those places where you come, find a parking spot and walk around for a little bit.”
And after doing just that, and traveling by car to see other parts of town, the tour ended but there was still so much more to see and even more to write about.
“And that’s our town, in a nutshell,” Corneil said, smiling.