One man is dead and another is critically injured after a shooting near a Williston grocery store.
Williston police got a call about gunshots being fired behind Cashwise on 11th Street West in Williston, according to a statement put out by Sgt. Detective Caleb Fry with the Williams County Sheriff's Office. Officers found two men who had been shot.
One man died and the other is in critical condition, police said.
The shooter is still at large, according to Fry. Williston police are investigating, with the Williams County Sheriff's Office and BCI assisting.
The fatal shooting is the seventh homicide in Williams County in 2019 and the sixth in Williston.
In early April, Samuel Hamilton was arrested and charged with vehicular homicide after a crash that killed a 16-year-old Williston High School student. Later that month, the parents of a 1-month-old baby, Tank and Hannah McMillin, were charged with child abuse after the child died. Hannah McMillin’s charge was later upgraded to murder.
Less than two weeks later, 57-year-old Jay LePage died following an altercation outside The Shop Bar in downtown Williston. Justin Crites was arrested about a month later and charged with manslaughter.
In late July, police arrested Steven Rademacher and accused him of running down a neighbor with whom he’d argued. He was charged with murder.
In late August, Reginald Toussaint, 25, was accused of a fatal shooting outside the Days Inn on Ninth Avenue. He has been charged with murder.
In October, 25-year-old Rasul Jamal Ali Shaw Jr. was accused of stabbing Ricky Waitman, 24, to death. He has been charged with a single class AA felony count of murder.