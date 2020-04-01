The North Dakota Department of Transportation (NDDOT) along with the North Dakota Highway Patrol (NDHP) have issued a No Travel Advisory for portions of northwestern North Dakota including the cities of Bowbells, Powers Lake, and Columbus due to heavy snow and near zero visibility causing hazardous driving conditions. A No Travel Advisory means conditions are such that motorists should not travel in these areas.
There is still a Travel Alert in effect for the cities of Williston, Watford City, New Town, Tioga, Bowbells, Minot, Parshall, Mohall and Bottineau. A Travel Alert means conditions are such that motorists can still travel in these areas, but should be advised of rapidly changing conditions.
Motorists are encouraged to reduce speeds and drive according to the conditions. Please be advised that road condition information on 511 and the travel map is updated daily from 5 a.m. until 10 p.m. CDT. The road report is based upon the information available to the NDDOT at the time of preparation and is provided solely as a public service. Conditions may vary from those reported.