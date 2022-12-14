When Mountrail-Williams Electric Cooperative (MWEC) started hearing that winter weather was headed this way, their staff and partners went into preparation mode. So far, the outages have been short and few, and Chief Operating Officer Alex Vournas would like to keep it that way.
"When we see a storm like this coming, the management team and heads of operation meet and go over emergency response plans," Vournas said.
Over the past few days, line crews have been working hard to ensure trucks and equipment are fueled up and in optimal condition to respond to incoming calls. All staff received a run-down of what exactly their role will be during storm response calls and long-standing agreements with other electric cooperatives in the region were reviewed so that help could be on the way with a single phone call.
Thinking back to the April 2022 storm that many nicknamed "Snowmageddon," Vournas said that the system is in better shape now than ever before.
"[The April storm] was defnietly a storm that our co-op had never seen anything like before," he said. "We learned a lot of things; we can respond better now."
Vurnas explained that due to damage incurred last April, most of the utility system was replaced, making it strong now. He also said that MWEC reviewed the design of the entire system and that they have "beefed up" the lines, making them better withstand ice.
Speaking of ice, that and wind are the two main culprits of outages, Vournas said.
So far, there have been pockets of the system that have been affected by the ice, mostly in the Tioga, Wildrose and McGregor areas. As of the interview on Wednesday afternoon, the longest outage lasted only three hours and 35 people were without power.
"We're experiencing some outages, but it's manageable," Vournas said.
He added that as the wind is projected to pick up over the next 48 hours, MWEC will continue to monitor the situation around the clock.
Power restoration can be a complicated thing, and each situation requires a unique response. So far, two-men crews have been able to go out and complete restoration efforts because there has not been a lot of system damage, which lends to fairly "quick fixes." However, if poles or lines come down, more time, larger crews and more trucks and equipment will be required.
For the most up to date outage information, Vournas encouraged that everyone look at the outage map on the MWEC website which is updated with information every five minutes.
MWEC asks that everyone report outages, even if it already appears on the outage map. The easiest way to report an outage is by calling 701-577-3765, any time of the day or night.
Another thing that MWEC is asking for is reports of downed power lines and power poles. Vournas said that the most important thing when near a downed line or pole is to stay away from them and to assume that they are energized and dangerous.
MWEC is also reminding all members who must use a generator to keep them outside and in open spaces to ensure safety.
We would like to thank our lineman and employees for all their hard work and sacrifice. They work long hours with dedication and concern for the safety of everyone. A huge thank you to our team for responding to outages during the storm. -Mountrail Williams Electric Company