Police have arrested a 25-year-old man they say pulled the trigger in a fatal shooting at a Williston hotel Friday evening.
Reginald Toussaint was listed as being in custody in the Williams County jail as of early Sunday, Sept. 1. He was booked on a warrant for murder, but formal charges were not available Sunday.
Police spent Saturday searching for Toussaint in relation to a death that happened late Friday, Aug. 30. Officers were called to the Days Inn and Suites in the 1500 block of Ninth Avenue NW just before 10:30 p.m. Friday for a report of a fight. As a result of the fight, one man was shot and died a short time later.
The name of the man who was killed has not yet been released to the public.
Few details were available from police on the slaying, apart from the fact it appeared to be sparked by an argument. Williston Trending Topics News Radio Live reported Sunday morning that Toussaint confronted a man outside the Days Inn on Friday evening and when that man walked away, the man's stepfather tried to step in between the pair. Toussaint shot the stepfather, witnesses told the media outlet.
The death is the fifth homicide so far in 2019.
In early April, Samuel Hamilton was arrested and charged with vehicular homicide after a crash that killed a 16-year-old Williston High School student. Later that month, the parents of a 1-month-old baby, Tank and Hannah McMillin, were charged with child abuse after the child died. Hannah McMillin's charge was later upgraded to murder.
Less than two weeks later, 57-year-old Jay LePage died following an altercation outside The Shop Bar in downtown Williston. Justin Crites was arrested about a month later and charged with manslaughter.
In late July, police arrested Steven Rademacher and accused him of running down a neighbor with whom he'd argued. He was charged with murder.
Toussaint has faced two criminal charges so far this year. On July 3, he got a criminal citation accusing him of hunting or fishing without a license. A bench warrant was issued July 19 accusing him of failing to appear for his initial appearance.
According to court records, Toussaint was arrested Friday, Aug. 30 on that warrant. He was also charged with escape or resisting arrest, a class B misdemeanor. He was released on a $500 personal recognizance bond on the original charge.