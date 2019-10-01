A 25-year-old man has been arrested in connection with an overnight stabbing death, according to the Williston police.
Police were called to the 1700 block of 14th Avenue West around midnight on Tuesday, Oct. 1, for a report of a stabbing, according to a news release from the Williston Police Department. A 24-year-old man was pronounced dead on the scene.
Rasul Jamal Ali Shaw Jr., 25, was arrested on outstanding warrants at the scene and additional charges are pending, according to Sgt. Detective Danielle Hendricks with the Williston police.
Hendricks said the investigation is still ongoing and there is still a heavy police presence in the area of the 1700 block of 14th Avenue West and the 1500 block of Bison Drive. She said police do not believe there is any danger to the public.
The name of the man who was stabbed has not been released.