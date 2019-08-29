A jury deliberated for about two hours on Thursday, Aug. 29, before returning a guilty verdict for a man accused of 17 drug charges.
Archie Mooney, 55, was convicted of possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver, possession of heroin with intent to deliver, both class A felonies, three class B felony counts of possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, two class C felony and four misdemeanor counts of possession of drug paraphernalia and six misdemeanor counts of possession of a controlled substance.
The verdict came at the end of a four-day trial.
Mooney was arrested in December and accused of being a high-level drug dealer. During the trial, the prosecution claimed that ledgers and other documents found in Mooney’s home pointed to hundreds of thousands of dollars brought in from the sale of drugs and paid out to others.
Nathan Madden, assistant state’s attorney for Williams County, told jurors they should look at the evidence. He said the presences of large amounts of cash, as well as more than 170 grams of heroin, about 200 grams of marijuana, more than 70 grams of methamphetamine and other drugs showed that Mooney was a drug dealer.
“The state showed you massive amounts of drugs for this area that no end user would have,” Madden said. “They simply can’t afford it.”
Madden also pointed to firearms found in the home, including one rifle police and prosecutors believe was traded for drugs. He asked the jurors to remember the number of small plastic bags found in the home, indicating that drugs were being packaged there.
Kalli Hoffman, Mooney’s public defender, suggested there were other possible explanations for nearly everything found in the home. She argued that it isn’t illegal for people to keep money or guns in their home.
She also pointed out that during a multi-month investigation, no police officer saw Mooney sell drugs.
She said that fact, along with the fact that many of the notes found on money and in ledgers around the home were in the same handwriting suggested it was possible Michelle Moore, who was Mooney’s girlfriend and also lived in the home, could have been responsible.
“Mr. Mooney is here today being charged with the crimes his significant other committed,” Hoffman said.
Mooney faces more than 80 years in prison after the conviction. A sentencing date has not been scheduled.
Moore is scheduled to go to trial on the same charges on Sept. 23.