The votes were tallied and the results are in, Howard Klug has won the only contested race in the city and will continue to be Williston's mayor for the next four years according to Williams County's unofficial counts.
Results are considered unofficial until the Election Canvassing Board meets on Monday, June 27 to finalize election results according to Williams County officials. At this meeting, set-aside ballots and absentee ballots postmarked June 13 or earlier will be added to the preliminary tabulation.
"Thank you to everyone who voted for me and your confidence in what we've created here in the city of Williston," Klug said. "I believe we've done a good job and I will continue to do the job that you have elected me for. I'll do the best I can in the next four years; it's going to be interesting times as we go into the next phase of The Bakken."
Klug applauds his opponent, Vincent Finsaas, for getting involved in city government at such a young age and says that it's a great thing for youth to bring in new ideas.
"It's a good thing to start young. Come to a commission meeting and get involved in a committee. See how things are run and why things are done they way they are. Get to know the department heads," Klug said. "We've got to get younger people involved in government but they need to be prepared for it too."
"I've been working hard at campaigning, showing up to events and doing mayor things," Klug said about the months pre-election.
Before the polls closed, the Williston Herald caught up with Klug to gauge how he was feeling about his chances of winning the race.
"I'm feeling very confident about who's voting for me and that they know I will continue doing the things that we've been doing for the last eight years in this city," Klug said.
Klug shared that while he has accomplished many projects, there are still plenty more he'd like to oversee.
"There's a convention center, Second Avenue West and 26th St. being put in, Williston Square, senior housing, setting up a city and county join economic development group, a CTE center..." Klug said.
Klug also said that he has been talking to many new businesses looking to set roots in Williston.
Now that Klug has secured his mayoral office, he plans to continue to work. Day one in his new term will entail sitting down with the city administrator and seeing what needs to be reorganized. He also explained that right now the city is right in the middle of budget season and that finishing budgets to submit is due in August.
A big project Klug wants to continue with is the development of Williston Square. He wants to see more businesses come to the Square, get Bethel Lutheran Home moved out there, and then start working on developing housing in that location.
"The region is still growing," Klug said.
He explained that his focus has been growing the entire Bakken region which drove his decision to build a regional airport, bring in Sanford Health, working with Williston State College to bring in more four-year degree programs for students, and getting an outdoor pool built as an attraction for the whole area to enjoy.
Klug said that there are currently plans in the works for new businesses to build in Williston, but also for Economic Development to work with developers to build spaces that businesses can lease space to operate in.
Klug encourages residents of Williston to communicate their ideas and issues with him, saying that he plans to continue to be just as transparent and open with the community as he always has been.