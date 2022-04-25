Freezing rain and high winds caused downed power lines in some areas of north-central and western North Dakota over the weekend.
Residents who participate in the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) and lost food due to power outages lasting more than four hours on April 23 and 24 may qualify for SNAP replacement benefits.
Households have 10 calendar days to request replacement benefits.
Impacted SNAP households that lost power on April 23 must report their food loss no later than May 3 and SNAP households that lost power on April 24 must report their food loss no later than May 4 to their local human service zone office during regular business hours.
The program will replace the amount of the loss up to the monthly benefit amount. If a household reports a food loss of $50 and the household received $100 in SNAP benefits for April, $50 in replacement benefits will be issued once the loss is verified.
People with questions should contact their local human service zone office or the North Dakota Department of Human Services at 800-755-2716 or 711 (TTY). Local office contact information is online at www.nd.gov/dhs/locations/countysocialserv/.
In March 2022, SNAP served 47,766 North Dakotans. The federally funded program serves mainly low-income children, often in single-parent families, people with disabilities and seniors on fixed incomes.