Faulty alarm causes school lockdown in Alexander

ALEXANDER — A faulty alarm set of an active threat alert in Alexander Public School District No. 2, which brought in law enforcement to clear the school.
Students and teachers went into a full lockdown when the alarm sounded, according to Leslie Bieber, the district superintendent. Officers from the McKenzie County Sheriff's Office, the North Dakota Highway Patrol and U.S. Customs and Border Protection all responded to the school, which is about 25 miles south of Williston.
On Tuesday October 29th, 2019 at approximately 0934 hours, ND State Radio received
notification of an Active Threat alarm at the Alexander Public School in Alexander, ND.
The alarm went off around 9:35 a.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 29, and police were on the scene by 9:40 a.m., according to a news release from the McKenzie County Sheriff's Office.
"Law enforcement personnel conducted detailed searches of the Alexander Public School and were able to determine that the alarm was a false alarm," Lt. Max Matthews-Kasner of the McKenzie County Sheriff's Office wrote.
An investigation into the alarm is being handled by the sheriff’s office in conjunction with the school district.
Officers cleared the school to make sure there was no threat, Bieber said. She praised both the response from law enforcement and by staff and students.
When the alarm went off, teachers and students went into the lockdown immediately and followed their training well," Bieber said.