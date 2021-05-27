It's not unusual for a 6-year-old to ask for a bike for their birthday, but it's pretty rare that they ask to use it to ride across the country — unless you're Shepherd Colver, that is.
Shepherd and his father are currently working their way towards that goal, despite being nearly three years removed from the beginning of their journey. Shepherd, now almost 9, is taking his second shot at the cross-country trek with James, after an unexpected diagnosis sidetracked their last effort.
His father James Colver was an avid cycler in his 20s, riding all over the United States raising money for charity. Then "life happened," as Colver put it, and he began his career and started a family. He hadn't ridden in over 10 years when young Shepherd, then 6, saw some scrapbooks from his dad's riding days. Shepherd then said he wanted to follow in his father's footsteps and do his own ride.
"I was open to the idea," Colver told the Williston Herald. "I asked him to explain to me what he was interested in doing, and he, at the age of 6, proposed riding all the way to New York to see the Statue of Liberty."
Beginning from their home in Washington, the trip would take an entire summer, but Shepherd was up for the challenge. He and James trained for the next year and a half, putting around 1,000 hours into preparing for the trek.
"As his dad and his coach, I was extremely impressed with him." Colver said.
In 2019, the pair set out on their journey, working from Washington down through the Cascade Mountains, through the desert and up over the Rockies before arriving in Montana. Shepherd hadn't been feeling well, so the two stopped in Glasgow and received some surprising news: Shepherd had Type 1 Diabetes. Unfortunately, the diagnosis forced James and Shepherd to return home, with a vow to return and complete the trip.
"It was a really sad day," Colver said. "Shepherd had earned quite a bit of respect for the endurance that he displayed, and the feeling that I had was that he had really earned the right to finish."
Colver said Shepherd adapted quickly to his new life with diabetes, and began to tell his father that he was ready to get back on the road as soon as possible. Training began again in 2020, but was once again sidelined by the COVID-19 pandemic. Undeterred, Shepherd and James put things on hold until March 2021, finally beginning the next part of their years-long trek.
On May 26, James and Shepherd visited Williston, stopping at the Raymond Family Community Center for the Williston Police Department's Bike Safety Rodeo. The event invited kids from around the community to take part in the obstacle course and learn the importance of bike safety and wearing a helmet.
"It's really amazing for communities to put events like this," Colver said. "When I was younger I was hit by a car while I was riding, and if I hadn't been wearing my helmet, we wouldn't be talking right now. Wearing a helmet saved my life, and that's something I'd really encourage any rider to do."
As the Colvers make their way towards New York, James said he is constantly surprised and touched by the support and kindness they have found along the way. From gifts of cash, food and room and board, Colver said he and Shepherd are truly seeing the best of what America has to offer.
"The America that Shepherd and I experience is dramatically different compared to the America that is portrayed on T.V.," he said. "Sometimes I feel like I'm watching a bad movie when I turn on the news, but the America we are seeing and the people we are meeting have been nothing but supportive and loving, and have had our backs. That's just been the experience we've had."
Shepherd and James hope to arrive in New York sometime in August, just in time for Shepherd's ninth birthday. Once completed, Shepherd will become the youngest diabetic to ride across the United States, as well as the youngest cyclist to complete the Northern Tier Bicycle Route.
Follow the Colver's journey online at facebook.com/Trek-2021 or Instagram at @ColverTrek2021.