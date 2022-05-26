For some kids, school is the only place where they are guaranteed a nutritious meal everyday. Whatever the reason, Williston Basin School District #7 are providing free lunches for any student under 18 years of age at the following locations:
Housing Authority Park (Behind Williston Auto)
11:45 a.m. - 12:30 p.m.
Splash Pad at Davidson Park
11:00 a.m. - 11:35 p.m.
Garden Apartment Complex (10 42nd St E)
11:00 a.m. - 11:35 p.m.
These lunches are free for the students, but if an accompanying adult would like a lunch it is $4.00.
These lunches will be served Monday - Friday from June 1 until July 29, with no meals served between July 4-8.
The program is a part of the USDA’s Summer Food Service Program. It’s an extension of the National School Lunch Program which governs how school meals are normally served during the school year.
The Summer Meals program offers free lunches at certain locations around town that the USDA designates as eligible areas. The meals are free to students under 18 but the student must be present, and the meal is intended to be eaten at the site.
"We started the free summer meals in June of 2017. During 2020 and 2021, meals were served grab and go, and parents were able to pick up meals. This year things return to normal and we’ll serve students directly at the designated locations," said Lynelle Johnson, Food Service Director for the district.