Kay Michael Lee Studio sent 10 dancers from the Competition Company to the Universal Studios STARS Performance Program in Orlando, Florida from June 13 through June 17.
The Competition Company dancers who participated in this rare experience were Brooklyn Crouch, Bethany Dreffs, Caroline Dreffs, Sophia Gilbertson, Jonah Hastings, Avery Powell, Shilee Stubbs, Gracie Veach, Ainslen Tanner, and Lora Wolle.
Their repertoire included award-winning choreography by Sarah Johnson (artistic director and owner of the studio), Abby Powell and Serena Christianson.
Planning for the trip started in 2019 (the original date was supposed to be last summer) after the studio applied to participate, which includes sending an audition tape to the program.
The studio and the dancers there were accepted on their first try, something Johnson said everyone was proud of.
“Anyone interested in this program has to apply to be able to participate, and we were honored to be among the few groups selected for this STARS Performance program,” Johnson wrote in a June 20 press release. “Our vision is to become the premier source for dance education and wholesome entertainment for the surrounding region, so we do not take costume, music, or choreography selection lightly.”
The program is like a workshop that focused on lyrical and musical theatre dance routines with instructors sharing tips for polishing headshots, resumes and a mock audition to prepare dancers for real-world career opportunities, according to a press release.
And going to the workshop/program was the first time the studio performed on that large of a stage.
However, it’s not their first performance.
Over the last nine years, the studio has traveled to Montana, Minnesota, Colorado, Wisconsin, Arizona and across the state for various performing and competition opportunities.
After a year of Zoom dance classes and performing with face masks as part of COVID-19 related precautions, Johnson said it was special to be able to travel together, perform with bright mask-less smiles and take classes without worry.
“We are thankful for the wonderful support we’ve received from our amazing sponsors, friends, and families leading up to this trip,” Johnson said. “We are entering our 10th Anniversary Season this fall, and we still pinch ourselves that we are now able to give back to our hometown and this next generation of dancers.”
The studio is holding a variety of classes and workshops this summer, with their next classes starting in July.
For more information on the summer and fall classes, the Competition Company, and the studio itself, please log on to KayMichaelLeeStudio.com or their social media pages on Facebook and Instagram.