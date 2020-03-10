A student who was tested for COVID-19 does not have the disease, the University of North Dakota and the North Dakota Department of Health announced Tuesday, March 10.
UND announced that a student was tested Monday, March 9, for the possibility of COVID-19, the name given to the novel and deadly strain of coronavirus spreading worldwide.
The results of the test were negative. That means there have still been no confirmed cases of the virus in North Dakota.
Students with concerns about their health or symptoms they are experiencing are urged to call ahead to UND Student Health Services, at 701-777-4500, before coming into the facility. Student Health professionals can advise students on next steps. Faculty and staff are encouraged to contact their primary health care provider.
The Centers for Disease Control & Prevention, as well as state and local health officials, encourage everyone to follow these basic prevention tips:
Get a flu shot.
Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer.
Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands.
Avoid close contact with people who are sick.
Stay home when you are sick.
Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then immediately throw the tissue in the trash.
Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.