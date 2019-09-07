A school bus carrying nearly two dozen people crashed shortly after 9 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 7, near the intersection of County Road 5 and 66th Street NW in rural Williams County.
The bus was carrying the Grenora junior high basketball team and had a total of 23 passengers, according to a news release from the Williston Fire Department. The North Dakota Highway Patrol said Saturday that the driver and one passenger were taken to CHI St. Alexius in Williston with minor injuries.
The bus was heading south on County Road 5, heading from Grenora to Lambert, Montana, according to the Highway Patrol.
Driver Amanda Myers, 53, of Grenora, was driving between 40 and 45 mph when the vehicle went onto the edge of the road. Myers steered left and the bus went into the left roadside ditch, police said.
The Williston Fire Department, Grenora Ambulance, Williams County Sheriffs and Williams County Emergency Management responded to the crash. The North Dakota Highway Patrol is handling the investigation.
The crash remains under investigation.