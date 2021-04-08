The Williston Herald has confirmed there is a brush fire going near Trenton. The fire is near County Road 5 and Highway 2. We will post more details about this as soon as they become available.
There have already been large blazes in the region, one north of Williston which consumed a brush fire truck, and another in the north unit of Theodore Roosevelt Park and Little Missouri National Grasslands. The latter fire is still going, and is now at 65 percent containment.
With wind picking up and continued dry conditions, fire danger remains very high in northwestern North Dakota, a situation expected to last at least through Saturday.
Statewide, 52 of 53 counties have announced burn bans, Williams County among them, which prohibit open burning regardless of fire risk level. For a county by county map of burn bans, visit https://ndresponse.gov/burn-ban-restrictions-fire-danger-maps.