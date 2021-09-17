2021 Best of the Bakken
The Williston Herald held the fifth annual Best of the Bakken Awards on Thursday, Sept. 16.
The event, sponsored by presenting sponsor Basin Safety Consulting, as well as Fairlight Medical, Frontier Insurance, Dakota Farms, Williston Brewery and Doc Holiday's. Decorations were sponsored by Country Floral and sponsor gifts were sponsored by 26th Street Liquor.
Here are your 2021 Best of the Bakken winners
2021 Best of the Bakken
|Categories
|WINNER
|Second Place
|Third Place
|Food
|Asian Food
|Basil
|Hula Grill
|Sakura
|Bar
|River's Edge
|Senor Egg
|Busters
|Barista
|Haley Stroh
|Paige Davis
|Dusti Seidel
|Bartender
|Emi @ River's Edge
|Linda Linn @ Senor Egg
|Leah Webb @ Outlaws
|Breakfast
|Lonnie's
|Senor Egg
|Gramma Sharon's
|Beer selection
|Hops & Berry
|Busted Knuckle Brewery
|Williston Brewing Company
|Caterer
|Pit 105
|CJ's Delights & Catering
|Bakken Catering Services
|Coffee
|3 Bean Espresso
|C Cups Espresso
|Meg-A-Latte
|Dessert
|Courthouse Cafe
|Cold Stone Creamery
|Senor Egg
|Mexican Food
|Don Pedro's
|Senor Egg
|Los Compadres
|Dinner
|Williston Brewing Company
|Pit 105
|Senor Egg
|Pizza
|Powder Keg
|Pizza Pie on the Fly
|River's Edge Bar & Grill
|Fast Food
|Culver's
|Pita Palace
|Smiling Moose Deli
|Restaurant Overall
|Senor Egg
|Williston Brewing Company
|Pit 105
|Wait Staff
|Lonnie's
|Senor Egg
|River's Edge Bar & Grill
|Wine selection
|26th Street Liquor
|Lounge Thirty 3
|The Eleven Restaurant
|Happy Hour
|Applebee's Grill & Bar
|Senor Egg
|River's Edge Bar & Grill
|Food Truck
|Grilled Cheezn
|Jeab's Thai Food
|Jer Bears Sno Shack
|Goods & Services
|Appliance Store
|Bodo's Appliance
|Ekblad Inc
|Menards
|Auto Body/Auto Repair Shop
|Hollen Auto Body
|Christopherson's Tin-Lizzy
|Pierce Auto Body
|Auto Parts Store
|NAPA Auto Parts
|O'Reilly Auto Parts
|Red Rock Ford
|Auto Sales Person
|Derrick Linghor
|Brianna Zaborek
|Chelsey Belgarde
|Auto Dealership
|Red Rock Ford
|Williston Auto
|Ryan Motors
|Bank/Credit Union
|Gate City Bank
|WCCU
|ASB
|Car Detailing Services
|Mars of Williston
|Top Notch Cleaning
|Osom Car Wash
|Carpet and Flooring
|Creation Carpets
|Ace Hardware
|Pure Clean
|Cleaning Company
|Busy Bells
|Squix Cleaning
|Positive Vibes
|Electrician
|Earl's Electric
|Triangle Electric
|L&K Electric
|Friendliest Bank Teller
|Taylor @ Gate City Bank
|Barb Pope
|Madison Gutknecht @ WCCU
|Gas Station/Convenience Store
|Kum & Go
|Holiday
|Simonson Station Store
|Hotel
|Hampton Inn & Suites
|El Rancho
|Four Points by Sheraton
|Grocery
|Walt's Market
|Albertson's
|Cash Wise Foods
|Florist
|Country Floral
|Handy Andy's Nursery
|Albertsons Floral
|Landscape/Lawn Service
|Slagle Services
|A&A Landscape
|Cory Collings at Good Guys
|Liquor Store
|26th Street Liquor
|Cash Wise Liquor
|Albertsons
|Motorcycle/Motorsports Store
|Arnie's Powersports & Cycle
|Black Magic Harley-Davidson
|Mondak Sports
|Plumber
|Braaten Plumbing Inc
|Nice Plumbing
|All Source Plumbing
|Tire Shop
|Dan's Tire Service
|OK Tire Store
|Williston Tire Center
|Daycare
|Learning Adventures Childcare
|Coyote Pups Learning Den
|The Corcoran School
|Pet Care
|Mondak Animal Rescue
|Miss Bekka's Pet Care
|Anna's Groom Room
|Boutique
|Peachy's Boutique
|Benelli's Boutique
|Abele Apparel Boutique
|Barber Shop
|McKayla Nelson
|Crude Cuts
|ManCave for Men
|Dance Studio
|Studio 89 Dance Company
|Prizm Company
|Kay Michael Lee Studio
|Hair Stylist
|Jessica Grev
|Samantha Kueffler
|Ashley Korner
|Home Goods
|Cooks on Main
|Handy Andy's Nursery
|Elite Designz
|Furniture Store
|Ashley Furniture
|Conlin's Furniture
|Jeweler
|Ritter Brothers
|Riddle's Jewelry
|Nail Salon
|Jill Unruh - Nail Artist
|Nail Envious
|Diamond Nails
|Spa
|Glo Tanning Spa
|Destiny MedSpa
|Restore Wellness Spa
|Photographer
|Shawna Thomas Photography
|Erin Vournas
|Amara Lea Photography
|Place to watch the big game
|River's Edge Bar & Grill
|Buffalo Wild Wings
|The Sports Den Bar
|Tattoo Studio
|Badlands Tattoo & Peircing
|Pretty In Ink
|Casey Baker Tattoos
|Hair Salon
|Studio 4th Ave
|Salon 701
|All the Rage
|Mechanic
|Integrity Auto & Deisel Repair
|Chaney's Total Auto
|Chad T. Swanson
|Oil
|Contractor/Construction
|3 Forks Services
|Borsheim Crane Service
|Enywhey Services
|Drilling Company
|Nabors
|Noble Drilling
|Apex Well Servicing
|Fracking
|Calfrac Well Servicing
|Halliburton
|Heavy Equipment Dealer
|Borsheim Crane Service
|Tractor & Equipment
|John Deere
|Pipeline Company
|Oasis Midstream Services
|Oneok Rockies Mistream
|Kinder Morgan Norse Plant
|Safety Company
|Williston Fire & Safety
|Rise Oilfield & Industrial
|Basin Safety Consulting
|Trucking Company
|3 Forks
|Borsheim Crane Service
|Busy Bees Hot Oil/ Noble Trucking Division
|Welding Company
|Prairie Welding
|Hi-Cal Solutions
|Fusion Fabrication
|Work Boot and Clothing
|Home of Economy
|Boot Barn
|Everything Saftey LLC
|Professional
|Community Organization
|Mondak Animal Rescue
|Bras for a Cause
|Willistion Community Builders
|Elected Official
|Verlan Kvande
|Chris Jundt
|Tate Cymbluk
|Firefighter
|Brittany Storm
|Lyle Llordemann
|Bret Williams
|Insurance Agency
|State Farm Insurance
|Farmers Union
|Manger Insurance
|Insurance Agent
|Dani Thompson
|State Farm Insurance
|McKenna Mayne
|Investment Broker
|Edward Jones - Jake Drobnick
|Kristin Iverson - Thrivent
|Edward Jones - Rob Shannon
|Law Enforcement Officer
|Momcilo Babic
|Caleb Frye
|Darby Kessner
|Law Firm
|MacMaster, Geltel, & Siewert, Ltd.
|Pippin Law Firm
|Chapman Law Office
|Local Artist
|Christina Knapp
|Eddie Wold
|Samantha Rush
|Accountant
|Lee Suess LLC
|Clark & Associates, PC
|Nehring CPA
|Lawyer/Attorney
|Ryan Geltel
|Kevin Chapman
|Emily Ramage
|Mortgage/Home Loan Provider
|Brandy LaDue - Unify
|Mary Anne Bamberger - 1st International Bank
|U.S. Bank - Julia Hill - Mortgage Loan Officer
|Real Estate Agency
|RE/MAX Bakken Realty
|Smith & Jones Real Estate EXP
|NextHome Fredricksen
|Real Estate Agent
|Emery Mrdenovic - Proven Realty Exp
|Tijana Jones
|Sarah Schroeder
|Veterinarian
|Western Veterinary Clinic
|Bakken Mobile
|Dr. Melanie Philippi at Western Vet
|Coach
|Aaron Finders
|Tia Hennix - The Williston Wonderettes Drill Team
|Hallie Smith - Torres - 10U Boom Softball
|Health & Wellness
|Chiropractor
|Fischer Family Chiropractic
|Ceynar Chiropractic Office
|Dakota Back & Neck
|Dental Office
|Messer Dental
|Dr. Kline
|Buntrock Dental
|Doctor
|Dr. Robert Kemp
|Ryan M. Siewert
|Beverly Tong
|Eye Care Facility
|Williston Basin Eyecare
|Trinity Regional Eyecare
|Family Health Practice
|Trinity Community Clinic
|Fischer Family Chiropractic
|Great Plains Womens Health
|Fitness Instructor/Personal Trainer
|Mindy Brunell
|Valerie Valentino
|Shaleena Layton
|Hospital/Urgent Care
|Chatter Family Walk-In Clinic
|Trinity Community Clinic
|Fairlight Medical Center
|Massage Therapist
|Amy Haase
|RenZen Massage & Recovery
|Angela Black Massage Therapist
|Medical Specialist
|Chatter Pediatric Therapy
|Dr. Dustin Tolman
|Dr. Sara Solberg - GPWH
|Nurse
|Mara Sylte
|Priscilla Otto
|Colleen McCuistion
|Pharmacy
|G&G Pharmacy
|ND Health
|Service Drug
|Fitness Facility/Gym
|ARC Parks & Rec
|The Pitt, House of Gainz
|Wicked Tough Fitness
|Special Business Category
|Local Business
|3 Bean Espresso
|Chatter Pediatric Therapy
|Fischer Family Chiropractic
|New Business
|Pit 105
|The Soda Shack, ND
|701 Kids
|Overall Customer Service
|3 Bean Espresso
|Fischer Family Chiropractic
|The Soda Shack, ND
|Place to Work
|Chatter Pediatric Therapy
|Fischer Family Chiropractic
|The Soda Shack, ND
|Unique Business
|The Soda Shack, ND
|Fierce Fitness
|Mondak Animal Rescue
|Oil Field Company
|Capital Well Services
|Southwest Oilfield Products
|Stellar Field Service