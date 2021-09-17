Best of the Bakken 2021-FINAL

2021 Best of the Bakken

The Williston Herald held the fifth annual Best of the Bakken Awards on Thursday, Sept. 16. 

The event, sponsored by presenting sponsor Basin Safety Consulting, as well as Fairlight Medical, Frontier Insurance, Dakota Farms, Williston Brewery and Doc Holiday's. Decorations were sponsored by Country Floral and sponsor gifts were sponsored by 26th Street Liquor.

Here are your 2021 Best of the Bakken winners

Categories WINNER Second Place Third Place
Food
Asian Food Basil Hula Grill Sakura
Bar River's Edge Senor Egg Busters
Barista Haley Stroh Paige Davis Dusti Seidel
Bartender Emi @ River's Edge Linda Linn @ Senor Egg Leah Webb @ Outlaws
Breakfast Lonnie's Senor Egg Gramma Sharon's
Beer selection Hops & Berry Busted Knuckle Brewery Williston Brewing Company
Caterer Pit 105 CJ's Delights & Catering Bakken Catering Services
Coffee 3 Bean Espresso C Cups Espresso Meg-A-Latte
Dessert Courthouse Cafe Cold Stone Creamery Senor Egg
Mexican Food Don Pedro's Senor Egg Los Compadres
Dinner Williston Brewing Company Pit 105 Senor Egg
Pizza Powder Keg Pizza Pie on the Fly River's Edge Bar & Grill
Fast Food Culver's Pita Palace Smiling Moose Deli
Restaurant Overall Senor Egg Williston Brewing Company Pit 105
Wait Staff Lonnie's Senor Egg River's Edge Bar & Grill
Wine selection 26th Street Liquor Lounge Thirty 3 The Eleven Restaurant
Happy Hour Applebee's Grill & Bar Senor Egg River's Edge Bar & Grill
Food Truck Grilled Cheezn Jeab's Thai Food Jer Bears Sno Shack
Goods & Services
Appliance Store Bodo's Appliance Ekblad Inc Menards
Auto Body/Auto Repair Shop Hollen Auto Body Christopherson's Tin-Lizzy Pierce Auto Body
Auto Parts Store NAPA Auto Parts O'Reilly Auto Parts Red Rock Ford
Auto Sales Person Derrick Linghor Brianna Zaborek Chelsey Belgarde
Auto Dealership Red Rock Ford Williston Auto Ryan Motors
Bank/Credit Union Gate City Bank WCCU ASB
Car Detailing Services Mars of Williston Top Notch Cleaning Osom Car Wash
Carpet and Flooring Creation Carpets Ace Hardware Pure Clean
Cleaning Company Busy Bells Squix Cleaning Positive Vibes
Electrician Earl's Electric Triangle Electric L&K Electric
Friendliest Bank Teller Taylor @ Gate City Bank Barb Pope Madison Gutknecht @ WCCU
Gas Station/Convenience Store Kum & Go Holiday Simonson Station Store
Hotel Hampton Inn & Suites El Rancho Four Points by Sheraton
Grocery Walt's Market Albertson's Cash Wise Foods
Florist Country Floral Handy Andy's Nursery Albertsons Floral
Landscape/Lawn Service Slagle Services A&A Landscape Cory Collings at Good Guys
Liquor Store 26th Street Liquor Cash Wise Liquor Albertsons
Motorcycle/Motorsports Store Arnie's Powersports & Cycle Black Magic Harley-Davidson Mondak Sports
Plumber Braaten Plumbing Inc Nice Plumbing All Source Plumbing
Tire Shop Dan's Tire Service OK Tire Store Williston Tire Center
Daycare Learning Adventures Childcare Coyote Pups Learning Den The Corcoran School
Pet Care Mondak Animal Rescue Miss Bekka's Pet Care Anna's Groom Room
Boutique Peachy's Boutique Benelli's Boutique Abele Apparel Boutique
Barber Shop McKayla Nelson Crude Cuts ManCave for Men
Dance Studio Studio 89 Dance Company Prizm Company Kay Michael Lee Studio
Hair Stylist Jessica Grev Samantha Kueffler Ashley Korner
Home Goods Cooks on Main Handy Andy's Nursery Elite Designz
Furniture Store Ashley Furniture Conlin's Furniture
Jeweler Ritter Brothers Riddle's Jewelry
Nail Salon Jill Unruh - Nail Artist Nail Envious Diamond Nails
Spa Glo Tanning Spa Destiny MedSpa Restore Wellness Spa
Photographer Shawna Thomas Photography Erin Vournas Amara Lea Photography
Place to watch the big game River's Edge Bar & Grill Buffalo Wild Wings The Sports Den Bar
Tattoo Studio Badlands Tattoo & Peircing Pretty In Ink Casey Baker Tattoos
Hair Salon Studio 4th Ave Salon 701 All the Rage
Mechanic Integrity Auto & Deisel Repair Chaney's Total Auto Chad T. Swanson
Oil
Contractor/Construction 3 Forks Services Borsheim Crane Service Enywhey Services
Drilling Company Nabors Noble Drilling Apex Well Servicing
Fracking Calfrac Well Servicing Halliburton
Heavy Equipment Dealer Borsheim Crane Service Tractor & Equipment John Deere
Pipeline Company Oasis Midstream Services Oneok Rockies Mistream Kinder Morgan Norse Plant
Safety Company Williston Fire & Safety Rise Oilfield & Industrial Basin Safety Consulting
Trucking Company 3 Forks Borsheim Crane Service Busy Bees Hot Oil/ Noble Trucking Division
Welding Company Prairie Welding Hi-Cal Solutions Fusion Fabrication
Work Boot and Clothing Home of Economy Boot Barn Everything Saftey LLC
Professional
Community Organization Mondak Animal Rescue Bras for a Cause Willistion Community Builders
Elected Official Verlan Kvande Chris Jundt Tate Cymbluk
Firefighter Brittany Storm Lyle Llordemann Bret Williams
Insurance Agency State Farm Insurance Farmers Union Manger Insurance
Insurance Agent Dani Thompson State Farm Insurance McKenna Mayne
Investment Broker Edward Jones - Jake Drobnick Kristin Iverson - Thrivent Edward Jones - Rob Shannon
Law Enforcement Officer Momcilo Babic Caleb Frye Darby Kessner
Law Firm MacMaster, Geltel, & Siewert, Ltd. Pippin Law Firm Chapman Law Office
Local Artist Christina Knapp Eddie Wold Samantha Rush
Accountant Lee Suess LLC Clark & Associates, PC Nehring CPA
Lawyer/Attorney Ryan Geltel Kevin Chapman Emily Ramage
Mortgage/Home Loan Provider Brandy LaDue - Unify Mary Anne Bamberger - 1st International Bank U.S. Bank - Julia Hill - Mortgage Loan Officer
Real Estate Agency RE/MAX Bakken Realty Smith & Jones Real Estate EXP NextHome Fredricksen
Real Estate Agent Emery Mrdenovic - Proven Realty Exp Tijana Jones Sarah Schroeder
Veterinarian Western Veterinary Clinic Bakken Mobile Dr. Melanie Philippi at Western Vet
Coach Aaron Finders Tia Hennix - The Williston Wonderettes Drill Team Hallie Smith - Torres - 10U Boom Softball
Health & Wellness
Chiropractor Fischer Family Chiropractic Ceynar Chiropractic Office Dakota Back & Neck
Dental Office Messer Dental Dr. Kline Buntrock Dental
Doctor Dr. Robert Kemp Ryan M. Siewert Beverly Tong
Eye Care Facility Williston Basin Eyecare Trinity Regional Eyecare
Family Health Practice Trinity Community Clinic Fischer Family Chiropractic Great Plains Womens Health
Fitness Instructor/Personal Trainer Mindy Brunell Valerie Valentino Shaleena Layton
Hospital/Urgent Care Chatter Family Walk-In Clinic Trinity Community Clinic Fairlight Medical Center
Massage Therapist Amy Haase RenZen Massage & Recovery Angela Black Massage Therapist
Medical Specialist Chatter Pediatric Therapy Dr. Dustin Tolman Dr. Sara Solberg - GPWH
Nurse Mara Sylte Priscilla Otto Colleen McCuistion
Pharmacy G&G Pharmacy ND Health Service Drug
Fitness Facility/Gym ARC Parks & Rec The Pitt, House of Gainz Wicked Tough Fitness
Special Business Category
Local Business 3 Bean Espresso Chatter Pediatric Therapy Fischer Family Chiropractic
New Business Pit 105 The Soda Shack, ND 701 Kids
Overall Customer Service 3 Bean Espresso Fischer Family Chiropractic The Soda Shack, ND
Place to Work Chatter Pediatric Therapy Fischer Family Chiropractic The Soda Shack, ND
Unique Business The Soda Shack, ND Fierce Fitness Mondak Animal Rescue
Oil Field Company Capital Well Services Southwest Oilfield Products Stellar Field Service

