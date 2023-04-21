The problem with the clip-on red-and-white bobber is that it is synonymous with nearly every image of fishing held by the general public, when there is a much more effective float setup that accounts for more, bigger and certainly more varied species of fish not only in spring, but all around the angling calendar. However, instead of focusing on the limiting factors of the classic bobbers that highlight those younger days spent at the bottom of the fishing learning curve that every angler looks back on, the focus today is on the better option available for all anglers, young and old alike: the slip float. The slip float, while only slightly more complex in its setup, is far more versatile, effective, and ultimately more attractive option to both anglers and fish.
Slip it on
The simple rule of “bobber stop-bead-bobber” is an easy reminder of how the components of a slip float rig set up on the line. Start the rig by threading onto the line the tube which holds a yarn bobber stop. Then slide the bobber stop off the tube and onto the line in the direction of the reel. Once the stop is off the plastic holder, slide the tube off the line and throw it away. Tighten the bobber stop onto the line by pulling firmly on the two ends of the thread, so that the coil locks in place. Next thread a small bead onto the line to serve as the brace between the stop and the slip float. Finish the trio off by running the line through the top of the slip float’s spindle and out the bottom of the bobber. Secure everything on the line by gently pinching a split shot below the bobber and about 12 inches up from the bottom of the line. The pinch on weight can be removed or repositioned later and is just to keep everything from sliding off and having to repeat the process.
Business end
To complete the rig, tie on a chosen hook or jig. There are many options that can be fished under a slip float for all sorts of species. An octopus hook in size 2 or 4 works well for walleyes, and smaller hooks like the size 6 will do the trick for crappies when suspending live bait like minnows for these predators. Adjust the position and the amount of split shot above the hook to dictate the motion of the baitfish dangling below. Generally, split shot placed closer to a hooked minnow give it less freedom of motion, and more weight will also hold it in place better but be careful not to overdo it and pull the slip float below the surface with the added weight.
Adjust the depth of the presentation by sliding the bobber stop up and down the line, moving it toward the hook for shallower presentations, and away from the hook for deeper fishing.