Creedence Energy Services is one of three finalists for an achievement award during the Williston Basin API's Petroleum Awards Banquet. They have attracted widespread interest in a biosurfactant they are developing for the Bakken with Texas-based Locus Bio-Energy. The surfactant could prove to be a game changer for Bakken wells, to enhance oil recovery.
Friday night it will be time for the rock stars of the Bakken’s oil and gas industry to come out and shine during the annual Williston Basin Petroleum Conference Awards Banquet, and anticipation is building with finalists having just been announced.
Industry Innovation
• Crusoe Energy
• Creedence Energy
• NewKota
Community Service
• Busy Bees
• Whiting Petroleum
• Industrial Equipment Sales and Service
Outstanding Achievement group
• UND Petroleum Engineering Program
• Red Trail Energy
• Enerplus
Outstanding Achievement individual
• Brock Clingman
• Jason Baker
• Jeff Holte
The banquet will begin at 6 p.m. with a social and music provided by Getting Out of Dodge. Dinner follows at 7 p.m. and is provided by Bakken Catering Services.
After that, it’s time for the year-in-review and, of course, the achievement awards. The evening will finish strong with a keynote by Liberty Oilfield Services CEO Chris Wright, an energy rock star in his own right.
This is a red carpet, Hollywood-themed night, so bring your best suit or dress to celebrate this perennial Williston occasion and show your support for the local oil and gas industry.
For tickets or more information about the event, visit online at info@willistonapi.com or call 701-770-5030.