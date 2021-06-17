Williams County farmers grow at least 14 different commodities, and a large number of those are grown at a farm owned by Dan and Kathy Kalil.
Durum, spring wheat, yellow peas, green peas, flax, lentils, canola, and often, barley and oats, too, are among the crops grown at the Kalil farm in any given year.
“We’re always trying to find something that will make us a nickel,” Dan Kalil told the Williston Herald.
Seeds from the many Williams County crops were on display in tea light holders Wednesday night at the inaugural Field to Fork social, held at the Kalil farm. The Williston Chamber of Commerce event hosted around 70 people. It was all about building bridges between urban and rural Williams county, co-organizer Kelly Leo said.
The Chamber’s agriculture committee has been inactive for a few years now, but has lately been refreshed with new members. And this debut event is something organizers hope to repeat annually.
“One of the ultimate goals of this committee is to help educate the business community and community leaders about the agriculture industry in our area and in the MonDak region,” Williston Area Chamber of Commerce President Rachel Lordemann said.
Food at the event was sourced locally where possible, or it featured commodities that are grown locally. The hamburger patties, for example, were donated by Yellowstone River. There was also hummus, which is made from chickpeas, as well as four different kinds of oil from seeds grown locally, sunflower, safflower, flax, and canola. There was pasta salad, which highlights durum, and there were lentil snacks from Farver Farms in Montana. There as also a lentil salad, and a sweet, three-bean salad, as well as wines from Dakota Farms in Carrington and beers from Busted Knuckle brewery.
Nearly everything had a link to MonDa agriculturek, and that was the point, Lordemann said.
“We have so many producers in our area,” Lordemann said. “We’re a leading producer of a lot of crops and products that people maybe don’t realize. There are things you eat every day that you don’t realize are produced right here inn our area. As we continue to make sure that those farms stay successful, it’s just important to understand where your food comes from, and that there is a farmer, it might be someone you know right from your community, but there’s a farmer growing that food that’s on your table.”
Keeping that relationship clear and strong is part of keeping an industry foundational to the region strong, Lordemann suggested.
“I hope everyone there really appreciated the setting and seeing a working farm that’s not too far, you know, from where we live and work,” she said. “And to see the scale of agriculture in our country, and in this part of the state. I hope people were able to appreciate and maybe get a better understanding of what that industry looks like right here.”
Life, Dan Kalil said during the event, is always about relationships. It is through people-to-people connections that good things happen, whether you’re talking about individuals or communities at large. That’s something Kalil learned growing up on the farm surrounded by family.
The Kalil farm has a rich history. The Kalils’ grandfather homesteaded in Williams County in 1906. That was an era of change in the world, and, in that time of change, America beckoned with opportunities for those suffering economic or other hardships. There was free land for the hardy and the smart, no matter where you came from, and there were many other opportunities besides that. This simple fact attracted many immigrants from all over the world to Williams County, North Dakota in the early 1900s, and it’s an integral part of the trends that shaped the West’s history.
“In those days, when the land agents brought someone out, they’d go a day and a half out so they got paid for the whole day,” Kalil said. “If you were Norwegian, they’d take you where the Norwegians were. If you were Russian, they’d take you there instead. This area here was primarily Lebanese.”
North Dakota was among the last of choices for home-steading. It had less productive land. And the climate in winter is also harsh, particularly given the rickety shacks most of these homesteaders could build themselves in that timeframe. Their tiny huts sat under an implacable blue sky that rained or snowed as it willed, regardless of cracks between boards and the souls shivering inside them. The fields, meanwhile, had never been farmed before, which is hard enough all on its own, but there were also many rocks the size of a giant’s fist. Or larger.
“But it was still free land,” Kalil noted.
And that represented opportunity so irresistible, it brought people from around the world.
Town, meanwhile, was no haven, as Kalil tells the story.
His father managed a grocery store for Nash Finch, who sent Kalil senior to see if Williston was ready for a grocery store.
In town, Kalil found bars to his left and bars to his right on the main road. There was a gunshot, and Kalil saw a cowboy come stumbling out of a bar and drop to the ground, dead at his feet. Another cowboy rushed out, following behind the gunshot. He jumped on a horse, lassoing the dead man’s feet, and dragged the body across the railroad tracks before tossing it in the river and riding off into the sunset.
The telegram to Nash Finch advised that it was still too early for a grocery store in Williston.
Homesteading the area was perilous on many levels. Not everyone was successful in the attempt.
The Kalil homestead, however, was one of the successes. And it was a vertically integrated operation long before that became a modern buzz word. Everything produced by the farm was available for sale in a grocery store on the farm. There was also a blacksmith shop and other essentials for life on the prairie.
But with time come changes. Eventually an uncle built a thrift shop in town, which spelled the end of days for the little grocery store on the prairie farmstead.
In the 60s, meanwhile, Kalil’s father went to work at American State Bank — where Dan Kalil still banks to this day. It’s a relationship of trust, built over many, many years, and across generations.
“The farm wasn’t big enough for six kids,” Dan recalled. “So he banked during the day and farmed at night.”
That fact, however, didn’t deter Dan Kalil from the farming profession. As a young freshman in high school, he felt he had won the lottery in life.
“I got to step into what I always wanted to do,” he said. “I had all this opportunity.”
Dan worked with a hired man during the day on the farm, then, at night, his dad would arrive, and they’d work together, until sundown.
Among the biggest changes on the Kalil farm has been the increased size of everything. Along with that, there’s also been the addition of so much technology.
“Auto steer in the tractors has been a big game changer for efficiency,” Dan Kalil said. “And variable rate technology, where you can put more fertilizer on where the land is good and less where the land is not so good.”
That may sound counter-intuitive to those unfamiliar with farming, but tat approach maximizes the yield for each type of soil without wasting money on inputs that will do marginal good.
“You can only pull so much out where the land is not so good,” Dan explained. “You want to maximize the best land you have.”
Other game changers include the move to continuous cropping, which doubled production in the MonDak, though not without significant cost. Input costs essentially doubled as well, because farmers now needed to maximize yield from all their fields at once.
“Margins are almost non-existent now,” Kalil said. “Your input costs are so high now. You’re fertilizing, trying to maximize the soil, covering twice the ground as before. You handle an incredible amount of money, and, if you are lucky, you make a little every year, but it’s just … Farmers are the only ones who buy everything at retail, sell everything at wholesale, and pay freight both ways.”
There is also a lot more scrutiny on the farming industry now than there has ever been. Environmental groups have raised concerns about everything from pesticides to herbicides and climate change in between.
“But people have never been so healthy,” Kalil added. “Nor lived so long.”
One thing, however, has not changed for Dan on the farm.
“My whole life has been people being good to me,” he said. “Building that Model A, even the building of this building. People were good to me. My sister had a friend who was a retired electrician and I was an electrician at the time. He liked to hunt pheasants, so he came up here, drew out a plan for how to do it, and we just did it. We build everything ourselves and fix everything that doesn’t require a computer to fix. That’s really the only way you can make money in this business is to do everything yourself.”