Zucchini

Zucchini should be picked when it is 6 to 8 inches long

 NDSU

As most gardeners are, I am overly excited at planting time. If I have the room and the weather cooperates, I usually plant way more than I can eat and preserve. One never knows what the growing season will bring, and you don’t want to be short on vegetables!

One vegetable that I have learned the hard way not to over plant is zucchini.



Tags

Load comments