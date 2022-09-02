It’s now September and with only a few more days of summer ahead of us and the start of school behind us, a vast majority of us have started watching the days becoming noticeably shorter. For many, this is the also the unofficial start of their favorite season, football. Friday night lights, touchdowns, the school band and the cheerleaders adding to the chaos. The ribs, nachos, wings, sliders, hamburgers, anything that can be picked up in one hand while shouting out for the players to run and score - some of us replaying school memories in our head.
Then the college games begin... traveling to the away game and supporting that team while being surrounded by the "enemy" who have also arrived in support of your team’s rival.... gasp! Someone doesn’t adore your team? The sheer horror is just not comprehended. Yet looking across a stadium parking lot you will see people tailgating on both sides. Sharing their food with each other. A mobile feast on camping grills with folding chairs and music filling the parking lot.
Then back at home the game is on, the food laid out near at hand, ready to be munched on. While outside on the grill or in that prize smoker is our burnt offerings. I don’t know about you, but the only issue I have with that piece of protein sizzling over a fire is how soon will it be ready. If I can toss veggies in alongside to gain their own char... yum. We plan these moments in advance for the big game. Marinating the day before or keeping it simple with garlic, salt and pepper, we all have our preferred way to prep the food.
The pre-food, the main event and then the after-food comes out. All washed down with the ice cold beverage of choice.
Take a moment and look over this week's recipe from our staff to you. Maybe even plan to try it out in the near future. What are your thoughts or do you have twists of your own in the recipe preperation. Let us know!
