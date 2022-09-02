Marianne mugshot

It’s now September and with only a few more days of summer ahead of us and the start of school behind us, a vast majority of us have started watching the days becoming noticeably shorter. For many, this is the also the unofficial start of their favorite season, football. Friday night lights, touchdowns, the school band and the cheerleaders adding to the chaos. The ribs, nachos, wings, sliders, hamburgers, anything that can be picked up in one hand while shouting out for the players to run and score - some of us replaying school memories in our head. 

Then the college games begin... traveling to the away game and supporting that team while being surrounded by the "enemy" who have also arrived in support of your team’s rival.... gasp! Someone doesn’t adore your team? The sheer horror is just not comprehended. Yet looking across a stadium parking lot you will see people tailgating on both sides. Sharing their food with each other. A mobile feast on camping grills with folding chairs and music filling the parking lot.



