The fall uses of spices lends itself towards the smells released while baking in a pie or simmering on the stove in a hot drink. The other night there was a slight discussion about the origins of the drink hot cocoa and how historically it was made with a blend of peppers and cacao in a pot over a fire. I prefer mine with a peppermint candy cane and milk on a chilly evening as the peppers and the natural caffeine of cacao keeps a person awake while also delivering vitamins.

With the onset of fall in the colder climates, we get the bounty made from fruit such as pumpkins, pears and apples. Many of these fruits will have been gathered from the gardens put up for winter storage into a pantry. Drying, canning, pressing for the juice, all of these in the end will be consumed over the winter when we need something sweet or savory. Take these canned fruits and add a few spices such as cinnamon, nutmeg and allspice to either the juice or puree and you have a flavorful tasting food that would give a sense of warmth and comfort on a chilly evening.



Tags

Load comments