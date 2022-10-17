The fall uses of spices lends itself towards the smells released while baking in a pie or simmering on the stove in a hot drink. The other night there was a slight discussion about the origins of the drink hot cocoa and how historically it was made with a blend of peppers and cacao in a pot over a fire. I prefer mine with a peppermint candy cane and milk on a chilly evening as the peppers and the natural caffeine of cacao keeps a person awake while also delivering vitamins.
With the onset of fall in the colder climates, we get the bounty made from fruit such as pumpkins, pears and apples. Many of these fruits will have been gathered from the gardens put up for winter storage into a pantry. Drying, canning, pressing for the juice, all of these in the end will be consumed over the winter when we need something sweet or savory. Take these canned fruits and add a few spices such as cinnamon, nutmeg and allspice to either the juice or puree and you have a flavorful tasting food that would give a sense of warmth and comfort on a chilly evening.
I’m sure that there were various reasons, historically, for these creations but the one that stands out the most is plain and simple. An old apple is easier to swallow when baked with a little sugar and spice. Or that frugalness of not wanting to leave fruit behind in the field when the storage bins are full in the cellar. Pressing the juice out to bottle up, whatever the end purpose, helps put more away without waste. Plus the mash resulting from the cider press could be fed to the livestock.
Whatever the uses that your home kitchen places on pumpkins, squash and fall fruit that addition of a little spice and sugar helps create that home comfort after a long cold day.
Have tips and suggestions that were passed down from generations past? We want to hear them. Email me or message the Williston Herald on Facebook some of your recipes, tips and suggestions and we may share them in print or online. myoung@willistonherald. I want to hear from you!