One of the biggest meals of the year is approaching and it's time for the cookbooks to come back off the shelves. Whether it's a new recipe to be highlighted or a traditional favorite to grace the tables, many look forward to sitting down to something delicious.
This year, for me, there was an idea tossed around to take all the new recipes that were tried in the family and include the favorites as part of the Thanksgiving feast, right next to the turkey. In our family, this means we have been venturing into recipes that do not contain so much gluten or dairy.
Finding recipes such as Better Than a Fat Bomb and a dairy-free potato soup that is filling while still full of flavor is a win in my book. The biggest learning curve was realizing that some of the old recipes that were made from scratch, had more flavor than the canned versions we see today, and were healthier to boot.
By using an old trick of adding salt in the icing for a dessert actually helps bring out the sweetness of alternative sweeteners that can get overwhelmed by other ingredients. This reminds me of why salt on watermelon during the hot summer months is so refreshing.
The biggest key seems to be to not overthink the substitutions and concentrate more on the recipe you want to replicate. Honestly, there is a wide world out there of food that we never even thought of as a food source. Rice, like potatoes, can be turned into a dough for desserts or pasta. Zucchini was used as a flour alternative during the depression. Dark baking cocoa will add a new depth to a beef stew.
Food can be an adventure whether it is a flavor-ride or an experiment in kitchen chemistry.
