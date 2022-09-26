With all the latest food crazes, diets and lifestyles that are going on in this world, the loudest complaint seems to involve taste. How can I make this taste good so that my family will eat it? My spouse refuses to eat this because I got it out of my latest "diet" book... or my favorite, it looks weird, so it is disgusting, I will gag if you make me eat this.

Sound the bribery or bargaining to try just three bites. One solution found was the alternating of supper menu choice and preparation responsibility. For some it works and for others the education of making dinner starts while standing next to you in the kitchen.



