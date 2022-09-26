With all the latest food crazes, diets and lifestyles that are going on in this world, the loudest complaint seems to involve taste. How can I make this taste good so that my family will eat it? My spouse refuses to eat this because I got it out of my latest "diet" book... or my favorite, it looks weird, so it is disgusting, I will gag if you make me eat this.
Sound the bribery or bargaining to try just three bites. One solution found was the alternating of supper menu choice and preparation responsibility. For some it works and for others the education of making dinner starts while standing next to you in the kitchen.
The struggle goes on, some days with two steps forward and one step back or vice versa. Breaking through previous mindsets of what tastes good and what you have never tried. But with the new food choices and explorations into flavor, people are trying new things and reaping the health benefits of what works for them.
When it comes to food and preparation, many are discovering the word flavor means more than opening a can of sauce or pulling something from the freezer. I'm not knocking down fish sticks and even I enjoy a can of Chef Boyardee once in a while, preservatives and all. There are reasons people use spices and how different steps will bring out different tones or nuances of the spice.
For example, did you know cinnamon is more than just a spice for cookies and pumpkin pies? Try a dash of cinnamon in the chicken soup or a 1/2 tbsp of dark cocoa baking powder in the pot roast leftovers being transformed into stew. It gives a new level of depth to the meal and a chance to explore.
Take a moment and look at what you have. Ask questions. There are even videos online that feature people trying out new combinations or old recipes from the Depression Era in the early 1900s where a potato was used as the base of a dough or zucchini was dried and turned into flour for storage. A little bit of hot sauce, ginger, garlic, cinnamon and sugar, heated up in a couple tablespoon of oil then tossed with sliced cabbage and whatever meat needing to be used gives a new recipe for cabbage uses beyond sauerkraut or cabbage soup.
Our ancestors have been using spices and herbs as ways to flavor when salt wasn't available and spice was a form of currency in ancient trades. Even soldiers were paid in their "lick of salt."