Growing up there were several trips to Grandma’s house for various dinners with the family. Both of my grandmas had their way of cooking and distinctly different tastes, yet both served along the lines “meat and potatoes” food.
My maternal grandmother learned the majority of her basic recipes at her mother-in-law’s side. A sprinkle of this and a dash of that. Nothing exotic in flavors, just good basic English-style food. Cookies and apple crisps were dishes that were thrown together while chatting to the rest of the family. I still haven’t found an apple crisp that measures up to that apple crisp, but then again I will admit to being a bit biased. I remember when it was us grandkids sent out to pick the apples off the trees and ground for her.
On the other hand, my paternal grandmother was an awesome cook. In the eyes of this once seven-year-old, she made the best pizza ever. All of us grandkids actually still talk about the recipes she would make. Her meals were still “meat and potatoes,” but it was different for some reason. Looking back, there really is no way to finger what it was that made her meals different.
A few years ago, there was a no knead rolls recipe online that kept reminding me of my childhood and it finally hit me when I was going through the family cookbook. She had a recipe that very similar to the online version that was the talk of my Facebook wall. The rolls were easy, delicious and very versatile. They held up well to Thanksgiving leftover sandwiches. The big family dinners at her home usually included these rolls. Fast forward 40 some years and I find myself using this dough for sweet rolls when a softer crumb is needed.
