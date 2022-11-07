Growing up there were several trips to Grandma’s house for various dinners with the family. Both of my grandmas had their way of cooking and distinctly different tastes, yet both served along the lines “meat and potatoes” food.

My maternal grandmother learned the majority of her basic recipes at her mother-in-law’s side. A sprinkle of this and a dash of that. Nothing exotic in flavors, just good basic English-style food. Cookies and apple crisps were dishes that were thrown together while chatting to the rest of the family. I still haven’t found an apple crisp that measures up to that apple crisp, but then again I will admit to being a bit biased. I remember when it was us grandkids sent out to pick the apples off the trees and ground for her.



Tags

Load comments