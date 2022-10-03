Across the nation, there seems to have been this mental moment of switching gears and thinking about the flavors of Fall and the upcoming holiday season. For me, all it takes the sight of snow or the first frost and I’m ready to bake in the kitchen. Stew recipes become my reading of choice and soups are thrown together in a pinch to use up the leftovers in the fridge. Baking goods are a cozy home smell that fills the rooms on a regular basis during chilly Saturday mornings. For some reason, these tasks bring comfort to many.
This week, with all the sightings of big orange pumpkins in the stores and at the farmer’s markets, the taste that has been at the tip of my tongue is the one that comes with a warm piece of pumpkin bread slathered in butter. Mix that with the aroma of a cup of coffee or cider and YUM. You can eat it fresh and warm from the oven or pull it out and toast it up in the morning to get a bit of crunch before reaching the soft center.
Baking, unlike cooking, is somewhat like a chemistry experiment, with exact measurement of common kitchen ingredients coming together to create delicious treats. Nine months out of the year, the spice shelf may sit untouched, but once the leaves hit the ground it seems like they all come out to play for the season.
We would love to see your family’s favorite holiday-time recipes. Share them with me at myoung@willistonherald.com or message us on Facebook. You may even be featured as next week’s recipe of the week!