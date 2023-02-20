The Fairview boys basketball team won the Class 2C District Championship in an overtime thriller against Froid-Lake on Saturday in Sidney.
The Warriors capped off a dominant tournament run, winning both rounds of tournament play against Culbertson and Bainville, with an average of a 25-point win between the two games.
Froid-Lake got to the Championship Game on an impressive run of their own, beating their two opponents - Circle and Plentywood - by double digits as well.
Fairview and Froid-Lake are no strangers on the court. Last year, the two teams also competed for the 2C title, with the Redhawks coming out victors 66-41. The Warriors were determined to not let history repeat.
Fairview quickly got a hot start, gaining a five point lead, the largest lead seen all game by either team. The Redhawks trimmed down the deficit to only two points by the end of the first quarter, leaving the Warriors up 8-6.
Froid-Lake had a good second quarter, tying the game at 15 a piece at halftime.
For the second half of the game, each team fought hard for the win, outscoring each other by a single point at a time throughout. The final game of the season ended up going into overtime.
The Warriors ended up getting the job done, scoring four points to give them the win and the Class 2C District Championship title. Senior Hunter Sharbono (#14) scored 21 points in his final basketball game for Fairview. Jeff Tjelde (#20) got the double-double, ending the game with 11 points and 14 rebounds.