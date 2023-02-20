Farview Senior Night 23

Senior Hunter Sharbono (#14) looks to make a play 

 Brendan Saunders | Williston Herald

The Fairview boys basketball team won the Class 2C District Championship in an overtime thriller against Froid-Lake on Saturday in Sidney. 

The Warriors capped off a dominant tournament run, winning both rounds of tournament play against Culbertson and Bainville, with an average of a 25-point win between the two games. 



Tags

Load comments