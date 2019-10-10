Silencer Central is hosting the Williston Rifle and Pistol Club gun show Friday, Oct. 11 through Sunday. All hunting and gun enthusiasts are welcome at the Raymond Family Center and there will be raffles for silencers and scopes. Barrel threading will also be available and return shipment is free and within two weeks. The hours are 5 to 8 p.m. on Friday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday. Admission is $5 each day
You and your pets are invited to the Mondak Animal Rescue and their first Howl-O-Ween party this Saturday from noon to 4 p.m. Costumes are encouraged and all participants are winners. This event also gives attendees the opportunity to see potentially adoptable animals looking for their forever homes.
It has been claimed that beer saved the world and anyone over 21 can put that to the test at the third annual Williston Brewfest. Craft brewers from all over the Bakken will have beer and food for people to sample and judge on Saturday from 5 to 8 p.m. Tickets are $20-$50 depending on participation. The Brewfest is in the Hedderich lot at the intersection of Main and Second streets.